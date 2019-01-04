Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rural crime Cambridgeshire cops reveal their daily battle with suspected hare coursers in the region

04 January, 2019 - 11:29
A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Archant

Cambridgeshire Police officers responsible for fighting rural crime have revealed that the crime tally is “growing by the day”.

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPSA tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Cops seized five vehicles on Thursday, January 3, adding to the total, now making it 26 – an increase of nine in just three weeks.

Officers also issued five dispersals to suspected hare coursers in our region’s fields on Thursday – making the total 45 since October 2018.

A spokesman for the Rural Crime Action Team said: “It has been a busy day for us today. Our tally chart, named Board of Justice, grows by the day.”

The coursing season begins in October when the fields have been harvested and ploughed, making them the perfect ground for the illegal blood sport.

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPSA tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Hare coursing, illegal under the Hunting Act 2004, causes damage to crops, harms animal welfare and threatens the rural community.

So far, four have been arrested, 19 have been reported, 11 dogs have been recovered, two caravans seized and 14 vehicles have been DVLA seized.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

Almost £1,900 has been raised for Robert Lea, known as Speedy, after he was attacked in Chatteris and left hospitalised requiring life support on Christmas Eve. Picture: FAMILY/GOFUNDME.

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

A March familys car was broken into during the early hours of Sunday, December 30. Picture: FACEBOOK

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

A lorry caused traffic chaos on the A47 after it jack-knifed near Guyhirn. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Chatteris man charged with robbery

Chatteris man charged with robbery. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Popular local man “Speedy” takes slow steps in his recovery after being left for dead in an attack in Chatteris

#includeImage($article, 225)

Thieves use ‘keyless entry’ technology to break into March family’s car – stealing cash, cards and child’s in-car television

#includeImage($article, 225)

Commuter chaos as lorry forces car off the road after it jack-knifed on the A47 at Guyhirn during rush hour

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chatteris man charged with robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Rural crime Cambridgeshire cops reveal their daily battle with suspected hare coursers in the region

A tally chart shows the number of rural crime attempts in our region from just October last year. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Rail price hike breaks £6000 barrier for March to Kings Cross season ticket – one of the highest fares in Europe

MEP Alex Mayer with commuters protesting the rail price hike.

Wicken Fen reveal their new addition that arrived on New Year’s Day

A Highland calf was born at Wicken Fen on New Year’s Day. Picture: JULIA HAMMOND

Two million pounds extra funding for roads across the Fens

Two million pounds extra funding for Norfolks Fen roads. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Mayor of Ely reflects on everything there is to be proud of in the city - and looks ahead to 2019

Cllr Mike Rouse is new Mayor of Ely alongside his younger daughter, Cassie, as Mayoress
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists