‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ to air on Channel 5

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:28 PM April 25, 2022
The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 9pm (April 27).

The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday at 9pm (April 27).

The story of murdered schoolboy Rikki Neave will be the focus of a new 90-minute TV documentary airing on Channel 5 this week.  

Filmed all over Cambridgeshire and Fenland, ‘The Murder of Rikki Neave: The Mother's Story’ is released on Wednesday (April 27) at 9pm.  

Ruth Neave during a press conference at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March, Cambridgeshire, where sh

Ruth Neave during a press conference at the Oliver Cromwell Hotel in March, Cambridgeshire.

It features an exclusive first interview with Rikki’s mother, Ruth Neave.  

The programme, made by ITN Productions, comes after James Watson was found guilty of murdering six-year-old Rikki Neave on Thursday (April 21). 

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation speaks to the medi

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood, senior lead for the investigation speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey, central London, after James Watson was found guilty by majority verdict.

Justice finally caught up with Watson more than 27 years after he strangled six-year-old Rikki Neave when he was himself a boy. 

The documentary includes some of the extensive research by Ruth’s husband Gary and his work, over many years, with newspaper editor John Elworthy.  

Interviews with Gary and John took place at Whittlesey Library to discuss how they analysed documents from the 1994 police inquiry, showing discrepancies in many statements and building the case for the case to be re-opened.  

Ruth and Gary in Whittlesey.

Ruth and Gary in Whittlesey.

The production team also rented Airbnb rooms in Market Deeping and Cambridge for further filming, and the Huntingdon office of our parent company Archant was used for a further day’s filming.   

A separate TV documentary about the trial of James Watson – convicted last week of the murder – is scheduled for Channel 4’s ‘24 Hours in Police Custody’.  

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Ruth Neave, mother of Rikki Neave, appearing via video link

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Ruth Neave, mother of Rikki Neave, appearing via video link in front of prosecutor John Price QC (left) at the Old Bailey, London, during the trial of James Watson (right).

The Channel 5 production will include interviews with Ruth Neave, recorded after the verdict and telling of her lengthy battle to get the case re-opened and her reaction the jury’s decision to convict Watson, then 13, of the murder of her son.   

Ruth was originally charged with the murder but acquitted. She was jailed, however, for seven years after admitting child neglect and cruelty charges.

Library file 260202-10, dated 14.2.95, of Ruth Neave, centre, leaving the funeral outside King's Lyn

Library picture dated 14.2.95, of Ruth Neave, centre, leaving the funeral outside King's Lynn of her murdered son Rikki.

To watch the programme after broadcast, visit: www.channel5.com/show/the-murder-of-rikki-neave-the-mother-s-story

