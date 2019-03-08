Advanced search

Burglar, 32, who wanted a place to sleep in Whittlesey while he was drunk is jailed

PUBLISHED: 10:54 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 01 November 2019

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops

Archant

A burglar protested to police he was drunk and just wanted somewhere to sleep when he broke into a Whittlesey house, a court heard.

"He tried to pull the wool over everyone's eyes by claiming he wasn't in the property to steal, but this was not true," said DC Tom Hunt after the man was jailed.

"I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice."

Ryan Hamilton, 32, broke into the house in Barr's Street, on May 26.

The owners were in their living room when they heard a noise and went to investigate.

You may also want to watch:

At first they thought it was their cat, but then saw Hamilton running across the garden and noticed a wallet was missing.

Police later arrested him after he was seen urinating at a bus stop.

At Peterborough Crown Court on October 31 he was jailed for 18 months. He had pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing.

Hamilton was also convicted of common assault, criminal damage, breaching a restraining order, drink driving and failing to stop for police, which were all committed in Bedfordshire.

Most Read

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Fire crews tackle huge blaze on industrial estate in March - eye witnesses talk of hearing small ‘explosions’

Explosions are being heard in March this afternoon amid a blaze that has broken out at then Longhill Road business park. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Ely, Manea, March and Whittlesey fire crews raise hundreds for charity by turning stations into car washes

Fire crews across Cambridgeshire turned their stations into car washes and dug out their sponges and buckets to raise thousands of pounds for charity. A Whittlesey firefighter is pictured at the station's car wash with one of the young volunteers who attended. Picture: CAMBS FIRE/FLICKR.

Clean up begins at Force One Ltd in March after workshop and two HGVs destroyed in large fire

The aftermath of the fire at Force One Ltd�s March building on Longhill Road where the clean up process now begins. Picture: Archant

Wisbech pub will not re-open as owners try to gain planning to convert it into three shops

The Case, later known as The Rift Bar, now become three shops if planners agree. The Wisbech pub say the site owners has failed. Picture; SUPPLIED

Burglar, 32, who wanted a place to sleep in Whittlesey while he was drunk is jailed

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops

Irish pop superstars Westlife announce Peterborough as part of 15-date stadium tour in 2020

Westlife to perform in Peterborough for 2020 stadium tour. Picture: MEDIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists