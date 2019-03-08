Burglar, 32, who wanted a place to sleep in Whittlesey while he was drunk is jailed

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

A burglar protested to police he was drunk and just wanted somewhere to sleep when he broke into a Whittlesey house, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"He tried to pull the wool over everyone's eyes by claiming he wasn't in the property to steal, but this was not true," said DC Tom Hunt after the man was jailed.

"I am glad we have been able to bring him to justice."

Ryan Hamilton, 32, broke into the house in Barr's Street, on May 26.

The owners were in their living room when they heard a noise and went to investigate.

You may also want to watch:

At first they thought it was their cat, but then saw Hamilton running across the garden and noticed a wallet was missing.

Police later arrested him after he was seen urinating at a bus stop.

At Peterborough Crown Court on October 31 he was jailed for 18 months. He had pleaded guilty to burglary at a previous hearing.

Hamilton was also convicted of common assault, criminal damage, breaching a restraining order, drink driving and failing to stop for police, which were all committed in Bedfordshire.