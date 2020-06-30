Advanced search

Senior Cambridgeshire army cadet padre Ryk Parkinson retires after 12 years of service

PUBLISHED: 11:08 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 30 June 2020

Senior padre for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Ryk Parkinson has retired after 12 years of service. Picture: Submitted

Senior padre for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force Ryk Parkinson has retired after 12 years of service. Picture: Submitted

One of the region’s most popular senior army cadet padres has decided it is time to hang up his uniform and has retired after 12 years of service.

Ryk Parkinson of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, who was responsible for the welfare of over 700 teen cadets and 170 adult leaders, will retire on July 1.

Day-to-day, Parkinson, of Leverington near Wisbech, is a preist in charge of three parishes covering Wisbech St Mary, Guyhirn, Parson Drove and Gorefield.

He says he still plans to continue the day job and will find the time to support the young people at the county’s army cadet force.

Col. Mark Knight MBE DL Commandant said: “Ryk was always very popular with the cadets as he always had a bag of jelly babies to share with them.

“His military service was a great asset in carrying out his duties both as padre and member of the County Command Group.

“Our best wishes go with him in retirement from the cadet force.”

Being in uniform is second nature for Ryk as he joined Manchester University Officer Training Corps in 1969 and served six years in the reserves before joining the army in 1975.

Concluding his regular service in the Royal Engineers in the Rank of Major, Ryk then became a lecturer in civil engineering at The College of West Anglia, Kings Lynn.

“A proud achievement to wear Her Majesty’s uniform for some 30 years,” added Col. Knight.

Ordained into the Church of England in June 2007, Ryk was appointed curate for three Fenland parishes near Wisbech.

In 2008 Ryk joined Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force and was commissioned in the Royal Army Chaplains Corp Department in 2009.

Padre Mark Amey, Vicar of St Ives, will step into the senior padre role with effect from July 1.

