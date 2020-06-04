Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 13:23 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 04 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Simon Rutterford trading as S.Rutterford & Sons of 63 Elwyn Road, March, Cambs PE15 9BY is applying for a licence to use Unit 1, 38 Whittlesey Road, March, PE15 OAG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Simon Rutterford trading as S.Rutterford & Sons of 63 Elwyn Road, March, Cambs PE15 9BY is applying for a licence to use Unit 1, 38 Whittlesey Road, March, PE15 OAG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

‘The kindest soul anyone will ever meet’ - daughter’s moving tribute to mum who ‘fought and battled until the end’

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, people have paid tribute to Ramila (right). Her daughter Reshma (left) said her

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pool of blood discovered in Fenland village

Police were called to Hospital Road in Doddington where they discovered a pool of blood. Picture: DAN MASON

‘The kindest soul anyone will ever meet’ - daughter’s moving tribute to mum who ‘fought and battled until the end’

Tributes have been paid to Ramila Karia, who ran the Chatteris Post Office with her husband and post master Satish. Since her death in May following a long illness, people have paid tribute to Ramila (right). Her daughter Reshma (left) said her

Health care worker, head teacher and bin man among Fen lockdown heroes nominated for their random acts of kindness

To thank people who are going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic, Emneth-based cake studio and outside caterers Sweet Things Savoury are giving away three boxes of six cupcakes every week until the end of lockdown. Wisbech woman Jessie Rae, who has worked in health care for 11 years and lives with her grandad Roy Newby has nominated herself. Picture: SUPPLIED

Supercar driver, 28, caught with fake licence and no insurance admits he hadn’t passed test

A man caught driving a supercar with no insurance and a fake licence has been handed a suspended sentence and been banned from the roads. Picture: Cambs Cops

Three men ransack house before assaulting homeowner and demand cash with weapons

Allen Sasha�s father (pictured) was assaulted during a break-in at their home in Parsons Drove, Wisbech on May 10. Picture: Supplied/Family

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘The team know what they are doing’ says Wisbech Castle management after archaeologist urges proper record keeping for all finds

Wisbech Castle management committee chairman Cllr Steve Tierney told Bob Smith, secretary of the Fenland archaeology society, Your advice is welcome, but the team know what they are doing. Picture: ARCHANT

Competitive rugby union not coming back any time soon as RFU issues their roadmap

It could still be some time before competitive rugby union returns to England. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Pet owner ‘thinking the worst’ as appeal is launched to find missing cat

An appeal has been launched to help find Pixie who went missing from her home in Walsoken on May 20. Picture: SUPPLIED

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 4

Argentina's Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup Group D match against Nigeria at Saint Petersburg Stadium (pic Owen Humphreys/PA)

Woman finds mammoth 8.5-inch potato bigger than her head in weekly shopping

Support worker Jessie Lynn from Wisbech found a potato bigger than her head in her shopping. Picture: Supplied/Jessie Lynn
Drive 24