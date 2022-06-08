The study takes the number of cemeteries per area, and the number of potential zombies into account. - Credit: Dr Stephen Dann on creative commons.

A study has revealed the safest Cambridgeshire towns and cities, during a hypothetical zombie apocalypse.

The study, conducted by Rant Casino, took into account the number of cemeteries and potential zombies in each area.

A spokesperson for the company said: "TV shows like ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘iZombie’ have shown us that although it’s unlikely, you should always consider the possibility of a zombie apocalypse.

"On the off chance that doomsday is around the corner, experts at RantCasino.com sought to investigate which areas of the UK would be most affected by a zombie apocalypse."

With that in mind, here's how Cambridgeshire would fare in a zombie apocalypse.

Peterborough:

Humans have a strong advantage in Peterborough. - Credit: OliverN5 on Creative Commons.

With 33 cemeteries, Peterborough is not low on the list of potential zombies that could hypothetically break out and roam the city's streets.

Peterborough has an overall population of 202,626, and a potential zombie number of 2775.

This gives Peterborough a zombie-human ratio of 1.37%, with humans having a strong numerical advantage in the area.

Cambridge:

Cambridge is slightly more dangerous than Peterborough in a zombie apocalypse. - Credit: *rboed* on Creative Commons

Cambridge is also high on the cemeteries list, with 35 in the city.

The area has a population of 125,063 and a potential zombie number of 7081.

This makes Cambridge slightly more dangerous than Peterborough in the hypothetical scenario, with a zombie-human ratio of 5.66%.

South Cambridgeshire:

122 cemeteries sit in the area, that also features the Duxford Imperial War Museum. - Credit: Tips For Travellers on Creative Commons.

South Cambridgeshire, which includes areas such as Duxford and Gamlingay, includes 122 cemeteries.

However, the area is larger than both Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

A population of 160,904, and a potential zombie number of 20,011, gives South Cambridgeshire a zombie-human ratio of 12.44%.

East Cambridgeshire:

East Cambridgeshire features 55 cemeteries and 7,612 potential zombies. - Credit: JackPeasePhotography on Creative Commons

East Cambridgeshire includes areas such as Littleport, Ely and Soham.

The region features 55 cemeteries and 7,612 potential zombies.

With a population of 90,172, East Cambridgeshire has a zombie-human ratio of 8.44%.

Huntingdonshire:

Huntingdonshire has a zombie-human ratio of just 2.61%. - Credit: Cmglee on Creative Commons

Huntingdonshire has 83 cemeteries within its borders.

The region features 4,675 potential zombies, and has a population of 178,985.

This gives Huntingdonshire a zombie-human ratio of just 2.61%.