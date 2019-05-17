Firefighters from March deliver week-long fire 'Safety Zone' event to more than 450 pupils at primary schools across the Fens

Firefighters from March Fire Station delivered their 'Safety Zone' event to more than 450 pupils at schools all across Fenland. Picture: CAMBS FIRE CAMBS FIRE

Life-saving firefighters from March delivered a 'Safety Zone' programme to more than 450 primary school children in Fenland.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The week-long event saw crews from March Fire Station teach pupils how they can stay safe at home and when they are around open water.

Organisers by the Fenland Community Safety Partnership, the 'Safety Zone' activity days also taught children about road, product and internet safety.

Sharon Dove, organiser from Fenland District Council, said "Safety Zone continues to be fantastic success with hundreds of pupils across Fenland taking part every year.

You may also want to watch:

"It's essential that we equip children with the knowledge to tackle many potentially unsafe situations, and Safety Zone manages it in a fun and interactive way."

Westwood Primary School, Burrowmoor Primary School, Cavalry Primary School and All Saints Inter-Church Academy all took part in March.

Guyhirn C of E Primary School, Thomas Eaton Community Primary School, Townley Primary School, Lionel Walden Primary School, Benwick Primary School, Glebelands Primary School and Manea Primary School also took part in activities.

Tony Burton, March station commander and officer in charge of children and young people engagement, said: "Working with young people and providing them with key safety information at a young age is very important to us.

"Safety Zones provide an excellent opportunity to engage with young people and they are always very receptive and enjoy their time visiting fire stations.

"I fully appreciate the hard work which everyone has put in to organise the Safety Zone event."