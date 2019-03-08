Advanced search

Sainsbury's dash hopes that after nearly 20 years a new access to March town store might be built - well it's not happening

PUBLISHED: 11:26 23 August 2019

Sainsbury�s says the long awaited second exit from their town centre store in March is not expected anytime soon. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Sainsbury's says the long awaited second exit from their town centre store in March is not expected anytime soon - despite hopes being raised as workmen turned up on site this week.

With the buzz of activity - and the air of expectancy - many townsfolk took to social media hopeful that an exit onto Creek Road was about to happen. It was a proposal first mooted 20 years ago and which has on at least two occasions received planning approval.

But a spokesman for the company said this week that the work now under way was "general repairs" and in particular filling in pot holes.

The most recent approval for the second exit was given four years ago with what Fenland Council described as "a significant amount of representation" by those fearful of the loss of on-street parking in Creek Road.

But the council insisted that whilst these were "all valid local representations" they did not warrant refusal of the scheme.

However the Sainsbury's spokesman could offer no indication of when the access might be built or why it had been delayed.

"The scheme, although incorporating a highway build out, does not compromise manoeuvring in the area and as such would have negligible impact on the existing Conservative club," concluded councillors.

