Advanced search

Sainsbury's legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

PUBLISHED: 14:59 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 29 October 2019

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Sainsbury's deployed an eight-strong legal team as they began a High Court breach of contract case over an aborted store opening in Whittlesey.

The case, expected to last well into next week, began on Monday with March businessman Bruce Smith claiming the supermarket giant's decision to abandon the Whittlesey project was unlawful.

Sainsbury's case is that they were entitled to terminate the agreement and to simply walk away.

Mr Smith's case, on the surface, appears simple: he argues that Sainsbury's contract was binding once Fenland District Council agreed the second, and final, application within the time frame everyone believed they were all working towards.

The March based entrepreneur recognised it was a race against time and realised too that Sainsbury's was intent on delaying matters once they'd decided, internally at least; they no longer wished to proceed.

"As they kept pulling the rabbits out of the hat, I kept putting them back in," was his response under questioning by Mark Wannacott, QC, on behalf of Sainsbury's.

After an opening morning in which both sides had briefly set out their stalls, Mr Smith was called to give evidence. The questioning from Mr Wannacott was at times fractious, at times not without some levity, but mainly pernickety as he tried to mould an opinion of Mr Smith for the judge of a boy from the Fens struggling to understand the complexities of corporate matters.

A priceless moment came when Mr Wannacott read an email from the files that seemingly Mr Smith had sent to himself.

But as Mr Wannacott criss crossed through a labyrinth of evidence, Mr Smith held firm.

"He was an extremely difficult man to deal with," Mr Smith said of Ian Forster of Gildenburgh Water whose land was included, but then excluded, from the Sainsbury's deal.

"Mr Forster was and is the most impossible person to deal with," said Mr Smith, explaining why he had varied the plans, and altered the specification for a roundabout access to the proposed store.

You may also want to watch:

At another stage in proceedings he said of Mr Forster: "He was a man I felt sorry for, afraid to sneeze, afraid of his own shadow. He can't help that but I bear him no malice."

The Sainsbury's strategy appears to be exploring the minutiae of detail - and that includes the personalities - involved in delivering the land and the associated business centre and country park at Whittlesey.

Mr Wannacott wanted to know what Mr Smith thought of Harrier and their proposals for a Tesco store, how those plans failed to come to fruition, and of how Fenland Council opted for the scheme put forward by Mr Smith.

The Sainsbury's QC at one point intruded into Mr Smith's financial affairs but a stiff rebuke saw him quickly move on. Inexplicably too Mr Wannacott suggested Mr Smith had hired a Jersey private detective agency to dig up information on Harrier. Mr Smith pointed out that the agency had, in fact, approached him to track down the principals of Harrier over a car debt - as a quick Google search of Cambs Times articles from 2014 would have confirmed.

As the afternoon moved on, Mr Wannacott seized upon emails, being told several times by Mr Smith he "couldn't remember" or help further with some points raised.

"I'm not known for dotting the I's and crossing the Ts," he replied at the end of one gruelling session.

But Mr Smith was in combative form in responding to what he saw as the race against time to get permission for the store and within what he argued was the time frame Sainsbury's had agreed.

"Sainsbury's was kicking the can down the road," he said prior to an impassioned few moments in which he spoke of being a Whittlesey boy wanting to use the success of the development to deliver for his home town. He had promised the country park, promised support for a local football team, pledged to help local organisations once the scheme was delivered.

"I was delivering for my home town," he said.

Much is at stake during this case but Mr Smith still hurts about the way Sainsbury's withdrew from the scheme,

"I got an email from them," he said. "Two lines terminating the contract. I went to see them - and was there for just four minutes."

The case continues.

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Don’t miss Campaign Amateur Theatre Ely’s production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings

Campaign Amateur Theatre (CAT) Ely are performing The Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings from November 13 to 16. Some of the cast are pictured. Picture: HELEN MARRIOTT.

Most Read

Two men arrested and three others hospitalised after brawl at The Red Lion pub in March during CarnEvil drum ‘n’ bass night

Two men were arrested and three people hospitalised after a brawl broke out at The Red Lion pub in March on Saturday (October 26). The fight started during a drum ‘n’ bass night called CarnEvil at around 10pm. An emergency worker was assaulted during the incident. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Spooktacular house in March is preparing to serve spooky business this Halloween eve and everyone is invited

Tommy and Jo Kelly’s spooky Halloween house in March that’s set to scare the town this week. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

Don’t miss Campaign Amateur Theatre Ely’s production of Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings

Campaign Amateur Theatre (CAT) Ely are performing The Little Shop of Horrors at The Maltings from November 13 to 16. Some of the cast are pictured. Picture: HELEN MARRIOTT.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Sainsbury’s legal battalion in bid to defend breach of contract claim in High Court by Fens businessman Bruce Smith

Editor John Elworthy chaired a public meeting in Whittlesey six years ago this month at which Whittlesey residents expressed their concerns, and support, for Sainsbury's coming to the town. Picture; ARCHANT

Housing officer, 21, will appeal to magistrates for leniency after drink drive conviction

Plea for leniency by Amber Mason as she faces disqualification for drink driving. She works for East Cambs Council as a housing officer. Picture; ARCHANT

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists