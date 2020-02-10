Whittlesey beauty salon marks 15th anniversary by pampering people in need with 'acts of kindness'

Whittlesey beauty salon Enhance is marking its 15th anniversary by pampering people in need as part of their 'acts of kindness' scheme.

A Whittlesey beauty salon is marking its 15th anniversary by pampering cancer patients and parents of ill children.

Whittlesey beauty salon Enhance is marking its 15th anniversary by pampering people in need as part of their 'acts of kindness' scheme.

Enhance will give free treatments to people who have selflessly cared for others or are struggling with health problems as part of their "acts of kindness" scheme.

It will see staff from the salon visit different local charities or groups every month for the next year.

Last month owner Michelle Glasgow visited patients in oncology and haematology ward at Peterborough Hospital to give manicures and leg massages.

Then last week, Enhance beauticians spent time with and parents of children with life-limited illnesses and additional needs at charity Little Miracles.

Whittlesey beauty salon Enhance is marking its 15th anniversary by pampering people in need as part of their 'acts of kindness' scheme.

"I decided that I wanted to do something different to mark our anniversary and give something back to people," Michelle said, who will celebrate the salon turning 15 on Valentine's Day.

"I have had lots of clients who have had illnesses or disabilities and I've seen how having a beauty treatment has made them feel a bit better.

"In the acts of kindness scheme I want to spend a little bit of time to make someone feel special and appreciated."

Enhance has five staff and was originally a joint venture with Michelle and her friend Sharon who retired five years ago.

Whittlesey beauty salon Enhance is marking its 15th anniversary by pampering people in need as part of their 'acts of kindness' scheme.

The beauticians are trained in the range of treatments such as manicures, waxing, facials, massages make up and spray tanning.

Michelle added: "Over the years we have had clients go into care homes so we still go to see them and change our treatments to suit their needs.

"The community has been very good to us, so we will be making these gestures of goodwill to people who haven't had it particularly easy.

"So far we have helped cheer patient ups at Peterborough Hospital and put a smile on their faces.

"I love my job and my salon is a place where people can escape the hustle and bustle but giving back is the best."

