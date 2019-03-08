Whittlesey entrepreneur returns from free exotic cruise as a reward for 'exceptional achievement'

Sam Hammond Donald from Whittlesey returned from a free cruise around the Greek islands after showing 'exceptional achievement' in her role as a self-employed demonstrator at global craft company, Stampin' Up! Picture: SAM HAMMOND DONALD Archant

A Whittlesey entrepreneur has returned from a "wonderful opportunity" after winning a free exotic trip to southern Europe in recognition of her hard work.

Sam Hammond Donald secured an all-expenses paid cruise around the Greek islands for her 'exceptional achievement' in sales and team development as a self-employed demonstrator for Stampin' Up!, a global craft company.

During the seven-night cruise, Sam got the chance to visit Santorini, Athens, Mykonos and Katakolon, starting and ending the tour in the Italian capital Rome.

Since joining Stampin' Up! in 2013, Sam has built a team stretching across the UK and Europe, producing weekly papercraft video tutorials on her YouTube channel and craft posts on her blog.

Following the trip, Sam said: "The Greek Islands hold a special place in my heart and experiencing them from a luxury cruise is such a privilege and an amazing reward for a lot of hard work all year."

