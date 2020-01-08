Advanced search

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals brutal murder of Cambridgeshire drug dealer - and how killers tried to blame each other

PUBLISHED: 10:19 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 January 2020

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Archant

The final part of a grisly documentary into the killing of Sam Mechelewski showed his drug leader friends - one from Chatteris - attempt to pin the blame on each other for the murder.

The baseball bat used in the Sam Mechelewski murder. Picture: CAMBS COPS

The Channel 4 series 24 Hours in Police Custody saw Jordan Shepherd, 25, and Ashley White, 22, captured on CCTV buying tracksuits at Tesco to commit the murder just hours before Mr Mechelewski's death.

The young drug dealer's body was discovered in Hinchingbrooke County Park, Huntingdon, two years ago.

The programme showed Shepherd, from Mayfly Close in Chatteris, sitting in his cell telling camera crews that "there are blood family and then there's people you adopt as your own family and that's what Sam was to me".

Police swooped on White's house in Brampton days after Shepherd was brought into custody.

Sam Mechelewski was lured to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, and murdered on January 31, 2018. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

He was quick to throw a torrent of abuse at officers and accuse Shepherd of Mr Mechelewski's murder, saying he was "in fear of his own safety".

Shepherd maintained a "no comment" interview when probed by officers, only releasing a statement via his solicitor.

It read: "Ashley White attacked Sam. I did not know he was going to attack him. I did not know there was a weapon involved. I did not murder Sam - I did not touch him.

"You're playing one suspect off against another and while this continues I will not be answering any further questions."

DCI Adam Gallop. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted –featured in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

A distraught White broke down in tears in the interview room, frantically telling police: "I thought they were both coming for me - I thought they were going to kill me."

CCTV depicted the trio walking on residential streets in Huntingdon before luring Mr Mechelewski to woodland in Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

In January last year after an eight-week trial Shepherd and White were both found guilty of Mr Mechelewski's murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Shepherd will serve a minimum of 28 years and six months and White 29 years.

The earliest they will be considered for parole is 2047.

Det Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, who led the team investigating the murder, said: "It felt pre-planned and brutal with an intention to kill."

The distraught mother of Sam Mechelewski was filmed saying: "I never occurred to me that someone who knew Sam would hurt him.

"But he was not the first and he won't be the last.

"My son is never coming back."

