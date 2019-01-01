Advanced search

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

PUBLISHED: 17:41 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 03 January 2020

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam’s body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker. Channel 4 features the arrests and questioning. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam's body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker. Channel 4 features the arrests and questioning. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Archant

A murder investigation - which saw a man from Chatteris convicted - will be the focus of a two-part special of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris (pictured) convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsThe murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris (pictured) convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The episodes of the popular Channel 4 programme will look at the investigation into the murder of Sam Mechelewski on January 31 2018.

Sam was stabbed and assaulted with a baseball bat. His body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker the following day.

A complex investigation ensued which would consume much of the working lives of many in the Major Crime Unit for a year.

DCI Adam Gallop. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsDCI Adam Gallop. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

There were no witnesses, no CCTV near the offence and little by way of forensics to put anyone at the scene.

Despite extensive searches of the park, including by specialist diving teams, the knife used to stab the 20-year-old multiple times was never found, nor was his mobile phone.

Sam had been involved in drug dealing - particularly cannabis - with a notebook found at the scene linking him to Jordan Shepherd, 25, and Ashley White, 22.

DC Kevin Hill. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsDC Kevin Hill. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

They stabbed him to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam's body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker at 1.30pm the following day.

Examination of Sam's mobile phone also revealed he regularly stayed with Shepherd at a property in Mayfly Close, Chatteris.

In January 2019, a year on from Sam's death, and after an eight-week trial, including six days of jury deliberations, both were found guilty of his murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris (pictured) convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsThe murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris (pictured) convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Shepherd, of Mayfly Close, Chatteris, will serve a minimum of 28 years and six months and White, of West End, Brampton, 29 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: "This is a powerful programme, depicting an incredibly challenging investigation into an extraordinary crime which was motivated by the cannabis market.

"Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White are dangerous young men, with the proven propensity to commit significant and devastating acts of violence. In the process they have ruined their own lives.

Det Sgt Graham McMillan. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsDet Sgt Graham McMillan. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"Many witnesses, some friends of Sam and some not, courageously came forward, for which I and Sam's family are truly grateful.

"Those witnesses, many of them young people should be very proud of what they have done.

"Some witnesses did not engage with the investigation, possibly through fear, or through some sense of loyalty to the murderers, others were very challenging to engage with as their minds and memories were ruined by drug abuse.

Ashley White. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsAshley White. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

"Through all these challenges Sam's family remained dignified, determined and patient and were an inspiration for me and the team of officers committed to this investigation. Our deepest sympathies continue to go to them following this tragedy."

24 Hours in Police Custody: Murder in the woods will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday (January 6) and Tuesday.

DCI Adam Gallop. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs CopsDCI Adam Gallop. The murder investigation of Sam Mechelewski – which saw Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris convicted – is to feature in a two-part special of the 24 Hours in Police Custody TV show on Channel 4. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

‘We have been extremely lucky’: Shooters American Diner owners buy new restaurant in Thorney

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Harry Rutter/Supplied

Man, 34, left in ‘serious condition’ after New Year’s Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a serious condition following a car crash on New Year�s Eve on the A1139 Fletton Parkway. Picture: Terry Harris

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

‘We have been extremely lucky’: Shooters American Diner owners buy new restaurant in Thorney

Owners of Shooters American Diner have bought a new restaurant in Thorney and its set to open in March 2020. Picture: Harry Rutter/Supplied

Man, 34, left in ‘serious condition’ after New Year’s Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a serious condition following a car crash on New Year�s Eve on the A1139 Fletton Parkway. Picture: Terry Harris

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the Cambs Times

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam’s body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker. Channel 4 features the arrests and questioning. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Decision day looms for which of two groups will take over Estover playing fields, March, when pavilion finally opens

The pavilion at Estover playing fields is nearing completion. Now March Town Council must decide which of two competing groups will run it. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Have your say on Cambridgeshire fire service’s future priorities

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is seeking feedback on its Integrated Risk Management Plan, which looks ahead to the next four years. Picture: CFRS

REVIEW: Spies In Disguise is an eye-popping animated action-comedy

Will Smith and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland make for an unlikely duo in eye-popping animated action-comedy Spies In Disguise. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Marshalls of March to close: End of an era as town’s sports shop to shut after over 100 years in business

The team who worked at Marshalls of March in previous years. From back (left): Maureen Dowling, Sheila Frost, manager and Mary Roweth. Front (from left): Donna Mortimer, Alec Marshall, owner and Jane Frusher, current owner. Picture: JANE FRUSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists