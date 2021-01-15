Slimmer's life-changing weight loss story
- Credit: SAM NYCZKA
A Whittlesey slimmer says losing three stone - despite the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown - has "changed my life".
Sam Nyczka, who joined Slimming World in January 2020 and attends Anna's group at the Eastra Centre, lost 6.5Ib in her first week.
And, despite lockdown hitting just a couple of months into her weight loss journey, she managed to achieve her three-stone award in 11 months - reaching her target just before Christmas.
She said: "Slimming World has changed my life and I can’t thank my consultant Anna enough.
"To anyone wanting support to make that change and lose weight, feel healthier, happier and more confident, I would wholeheartedly recommend slimming world.
You may also want to watch:
"The plan is easy to follow and incorporate into your daily meals.
"My family eat the same evening meals as me so it’s made us all healthier and there are so many free foods.
Most Read
- 1 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
- 2 'Small number of Covid-19 deaths' at care home
- 3 Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera
- 4 Coronavirus test centre staff ‘receive abuse’ from angry motorists
- 5 Tributes to 'loving, kind family man' and community stalwart
- 6 Gin could be just the tonic needed for dilapidated farm buildings
- 7 Pedestrian dies at scene of crash
- 8 Man guilty of murdering partner's baby son
- 9 Dad of two killed on Fen road
- 10 Minor injury unit closes to allow staff to respond to crisis in the community
"I never feel hungry like you can on other weight loss plans."
Anna said: "Sam committed to her journey by carrying on virtually.
"She looks amazing and I'm so proud of her."
Call Anna on 07539229365 for more information about how you can join Slimming World.