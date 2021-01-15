Published: 1:14 PM January 15, 2021

Whittlesey woman Sam Nyczka - who joined Slimming World in January 2020 and attends Anna's group at the Eastra Centre - says losing three stone has "changed my life". She is pictured before and after the weight loss. - Credit: SAM NYCZKA

A Whittlesey slimmer says losing three stone - despite the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown - has "changed my life".

Sam Nyczka, who joined Slimming World in January 2020 and attends Anna's group at the Eastra Centre, lost 6.5Ib in her first week.

And, despite lockdown hitting just a couple of months into her weight loss journey, she managed to achieve her three-stone award in 11 months - reaching her target just before Christmas.

She said: "Slimming World has changed my life and I can’t thank my consultant Anna enough.

Sam Nyczka, of Whittlesey, before joining Slimming World - Credit: SAM NYCZKA

"To anyone wanting support to make that change and lose weight, feel healthier, happier and more confident, I would wholeheartedly recommend slimming world.

"The plan is easy to follow and incorporate into your daily meals.

"My family eat the same evening meals as me so it’s made us all healthier and there are so many free foods.

Sam Nyczka, of Whittlesey, after losing three stone - Credit: SAM NYCZKA

"I never feel hungry like you can on other weight loss plans."

Anna said: "Sam committed to her journey by carrying on virtually.

"She looks amazing and I'm so proud of her."

Call Anna on 07539229365 for more information about how you can join Slimming World.