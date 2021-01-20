Sandbags available ahead as Storm Christoph arrives
- Credit: Jan French / March Town Council
Volunteers in March have 1,000 sandbags which are available for residents at risk of flooding during Storm Christoph.
Anyone who feels as though they may need them can contact Cllr Jan French who will arrange delivery.
The sandbags, which have been donated by March Town Council, arrived yesterday (Tuesday).
Up to 250 have already been filled with sand donated by Gold Star in Floods Ferry, March.
Cllr French said: "Thanks to Gordon Portwood, Taylor Clark as well as Jay, Eric, Laura and Rob Skoulding and also LTS Consulting.
"We have a great team."
Cllr Skoulding started delivering the initial batch last night – and more can be prepared for anyone who needs them.
Weather warnings are currently in place as Storm Christoph is currently making its way across the country.
It is estimated some areas could get two months’ rain in under three days - and the worst affected areas area expected to be Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire.
But residents in the Fens, particularly in March, are also bracing themselves for the wet weather after homes and properties were flooded during storms at Christmas.
Cllr French, who is also the Deputy Leader of Fenland District Council, said: “Obviously, residents are very concerned about the upcoming storm.
“I would urge anyone who has experienced flooding to contact me because the county council is compiling a list of everyone who has been affected.
“In February, there will be a meeting with all partners involved in the flood response and a plan will be put into place about how this can be solved.”
Residents can also contact Cllr John Gowing, of Cambridgeshire County Council.
She added: “I have been hearing reports of flooding because dykes and ditches have not been maintained or cleared.
“At this meeting, we will hopefully find out what the cause of the flooding is and how all this can be rectified.”
If you need sandbags, contact Cllr French on 01354 655099 or 07970 261613.