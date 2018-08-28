Advanced search

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santas take part in Festive Fun Run

PUBLISHED: 12:26 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 28 December 2018

Dashing through Wisbech Park...Santa�s take part in Festive Fun Run on December 22. Picture: IAN CARTER

If you took a stroll through Wisbech Park over the festive period then you may have come across these fundraising Santas.

The Three Counties Running Club Santa Run Fun saw more than 100 participants don their red cloaks, hats, boots and beards to take on a 1K and 5K race.

Around £500 was raised for the club, who put on several events throughout the year including two other charity races in spring and autumn.

Gary Bligh, organiser, said: “It went really well, we had great weather and a good turn out of people. There were stalls, bouncy castles and all funds raised will go towards us holding more events like this in the community and sessions for children.

“It’s getting bigger each year, which is really promising to see.

“We were really grateful to Audi who supplied us with mince pies, Mel from Krispy Kreme who gave us doughnuts and prizes for our winners from Morrison’s.”

The run took place on Saturday December 22.

