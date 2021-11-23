Gallery
Festive spirit in town after Santa’s elf ‘n’ safety team pay a visit
- Credit: Facebook / Creative People and Places: Market Place
Santa’s elf ‘n’ safety team payed a visit to March market on Saturday (November 20) getting everyone into the festive spirit.
The team were visiting the town from 10am until 2pm to help it get ready for the return of its Christmas market on Sunday December 5.
Whilst there, they crafted Rudolph balloon hats, provided musical entertainment from the grotto gazebo and marked out the best market layout to make sure the shops are all prepared.
A spokesperson said: “After the much-anticipated return of the March Christmas market, it was great to welcome Santa’s elf ‘n’ safety team to March market on Saturday, getting everyone into the festive spirit.
“The team were checking the levels of jollity and excitement levels in the town in readiness for the Christmas market – we can’t wait!”
One person said: "It was such a brilliant day and we loved our balloon hat from Mrs Clause!".
