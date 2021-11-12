Over 50 people use Sarah's Law in last six months, reveal police
- Credit: PA
More than 50 people have applied for information from Cambridgeshire Police through Sarah’s Law in the last six months.
The law was introduced after the abduction and murder of eight-year-old Sarah Payne in 2000 by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Sarah's Law allows anyone to apply for disclosure information on behalf of a child to find out if an adult, who has access to that child, poses a risk to them.”
In 2008, Cambridgeshire Constabulary were one of four police forces in the UK to take part in a year-long pilot of Sarah’s Law.
During that time, almost 600 inquiries across the four forces led to 315 applications for more information.
Twenty-one disclosures were made about registered child sex offenders through the pilot.
Anyone such as parents, carers, guardians, friends and neighbours can apply for disclosure information.
To do so, visit your local police station or call Cambridgeshire Police on 101.
