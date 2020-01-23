More than 40 campaigners brave the winter weather at Save Wenny Road Meadow demonstration

Campaigners at the Save Wenny Road Meadow demonstration on Saturday, January 18. Picture: Rob Morris Rob Morris

Local councillors, dog walkers, photographers and children were amongst the 40-something campaigners at the latest Save Wenny Road Meadow demonstration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They braved the water-logged winter weather conditions and gathered at the site in Chatteris where there is a proposed plan to build 80 houses.

The demonstration took place on Saturday, January 18 and comes after an online petition to stop development reached more than 1,000 signatures.

Cllr Daniel Divine said: "The issue of whether or not to build on Wenny Road Meadow transcends politics.

"History, ecology and local amenity makes this green space unique and must be taken into account.

"There is nothing else which would act as a substitute for Wenny Road Meadow within our lifetime. It is irreplaceable."

Curator of Chatteris Museum Ian Mason, who has helped the group identify and interpret historic records and maps of the site, was also in attendance.

You may also want to watch:

He added, "If I need a place of peace and tranquillity to unwind in this is the standout place for me because it is so readily accessible and near the centre of town".

President of Chatteris in Bloom, and former Chatteris mayor, Susan Unwin took time out weeding in the town's flowerbeds to attend the photo shoot with three generations of her family.

Mrs Unwin said "My sons used to play and make dens as children as did many of the children living close by. It's a lovely habitat for wildlife and a nice place to walk your dog."

She urged fellow town's folk to "become a tree hugger for the New Year and save the meadow.

"We are turning into a concrete town - notice how many trees and open spaces we have lost over the years."

The gathering was organised by the Save Wenny Road Meadow campaign group to highlight the diverse use of the meadow and the amenity that it provides to residents.

Many of those who attended the protest were dog-walkers who spend hours in the meadow in all weathers and all seasons.

One of the dog-walkers, Alison Pardon, explained her opposition to the building of 80 homes on Wenny Road Meadow saying, "It's not a case of being a NIMBY who's opposed to development.

"It's about protecting something special and unique that is a haven for our declining wildlife."