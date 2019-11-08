Advanced search

Group from Chatteris launch Save Wenny Road Meadow campaign amid review of Fenland Local Plan

08 November, 2019 - 16:49
Residents upset with plans to build homes on a Fenland meadow have refreshed a campaign amid the emerging local plan.

The 'Save Wenny Road Meadow' campaign was launched by a group in Chatteris who wish to "spare the much-loved meadow from development".

The 2014 Fenland Local Plan highlighted the meadow as a site for suitable housing and a developer has already submitted plans for 350 homes.

A spokesman for the campaign said: "Wenny Road Meadow is a beautiful, tranquil space on the outskirts of Chatteris.

"It is characterised by mature trees and hedgerows, abundant wildlife, and is steeped in historical significance.

It has been used and enjoyed by Chatteris residents for decades, despite being privately owned."

The Save Wenny Road Meadow campaign is urging anyone who loves the meadow to tell the council that this space should be taken off the list of development sites.

Now, the Fenland Local Plan is under review and members of the public have until November 21 2019 to make their views known.

Speaking of the development, the spokesman added: "Many residents feel this would be an absolute travesty.

"Over 900 people have signed a petition objecting to the meadow being developed."

Those wanting to comment or give feedback on the proposition can email localplan@fenland.gov.uk or nominate the meadow as a 'Local Green Space'.

You can also visit the local plan website on www.fenland.gov.uk/newlocalplan and complete the response form.

The spokesman added: "You can also download a copy of the form which has a map of the meadow already inserted from the campaign website savewennyroadmeadow.org.

"The campaign recommends that people focus on questions 25 and 27 which are most relevant to the meadow.

"For people who do not have access to the internet, members of the campaign will be holding a drop-in session at Hatters Café from 10:30 to 4:30 on November 13.

"They will hand out paper copies of the form and guide people through completing it.

"This consultation period is a crucial phase in the Save Wenny Road Meadow campaign.

"Chatteris has been found deficient in all standards of Accessible Natural Green Space, and … it would make a fantastic country park".

"A central theme in the Fenland Local Plan is 'health and well-being for all'. Saving the meadow for the community would be a massive contribution to that ambition."

