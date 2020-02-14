Fenland Council reaps double bonus of saved costs and improved images as its 71 CCTV cameras now run from new control centre in Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 16:05 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 14 February 2020
Archant
Fenland Council says upgrading all 71 CCTV cameras - and moving to a new shared control unit in Peterborough - is saving money and improving the quality of images.
"The new cameras have provided the shared service control room with much improved images for the Fenland cameras," says a report to next week's council meeting.
The report says it has "also improved night-time visibility in general from our CCTV network".
The Fens CCTV control room in Wisbech closed at the start of the year when it moved to the city.
"The shared service delivers a circa £55,000 saving with a commitment to drive new income streams via a more commercial approach to CCTV delivery - this will be a focus during 2020/21" says the report.
Last Thursday the new centre was officially opened by council leaders from Fenland and Peterborough.
The new control room consists of a fully digital video wall made up of 12 large LED screens, with three dedicated operator workstations consisting of a further nine screens.
It provides a dedicated workspace for a police CCTV liaison officer, who works alongside the CCTV team completing retrospective media reviews and evidence provision.