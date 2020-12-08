Music producer Sazrah on the inspiration behind new hit single ‘Some Kinda Way’

March music producer Sazrah has released a new hit single Some Kinda Way on all major steaming and digital platforms. Picture: Sazrah Producer Archant

A music producer from March – who has composed for TV shows all around the world – has revealed the inspiration behind her new single.

Sazrah has composed for BBC Radio 1 Xtra, MTV, The Oprah Winfrey Network and many more during her successful career, and now she’s “doing it for herself”.

Her new single ‘Some Kinda Way’ was released under her own name on December 5 across all major streaming and digital platforms.

“People who I trust in the industry encouraged me to start releasing as an artist,” says Sazrah. “They said nobody can express the music the way I can, as it is coming from my heart and soul!”

Some Kinda Way is a typical reflection of Sazrah’s half-British, half Ghanaian heritage, a sizzling Afrobeats-style track about loving someone for their style and charm.

It blends the jangle and sunshine of African rhythms with the strong bass and urban lyricism of hip-hop and R&B.

As with her debut single, Lust, which boasted a contribution from Wanlov the Kubolor, Some Kinda Way features a Ghanaian artist, in this case rapper Simpol Tinz.

“My Mum played percussion in a Ghanaian band,” says Sazrah, “and when I was a kid she taught me the complex rhythms by drumming on the table.

“I use what I learnt from her in the beats of my music. My Dad has a classical background and plays piano and clarinet.

“He taught me piano when I was a kid and the chords and instrumentation in my music reflect that. I love hip hop, R&B pop fusion and witty lyrics.

“I am inspired by Amy Winehouse, Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, Michael Jackson, Timbaland and Pharrell Williams.”

Missy Elliott is among the established artists who have given Sazrah encouragement and support.

In return, Sazrah has passed on her own skills to the upcoming generation and championed the role of music in giving kids from disadvantaged backgrounds confidence and a way forward.

Her tracks have underscored TV shows such as The Kardashians. She has remixed for Damian Marley and Nas on their track Nah Mean and received worldwide radio play for a 50 Cent remix.

“Stepping out as an artist has been the hardest thing for me to do as I am used to helping everyone else achieve their vision,” says Sazrah.

“But the response and feedback has been so welcoming, and it’s been one of the greatest choices I ever made.

“The fact that I am in complete control of a project and able to express my art is such a joy for me – and I encourage others to make that step.”

Some Kinda Way was released on December 5 2020 on all digital platforms. It will also be on Sazrah’s upcoming album #WhatGirlsDo.