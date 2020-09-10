Advanced search

Fifteen climbers raise £4,000 by completing charity hike

PUBLISHED: 12:16 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 10 September 2020

Fifteen climbers from Whittlesey raised more than £4,000 by climbing Scafell Pike, which is England's highest mountain, The challenge was set and guided by Jason Osborne to raise funds for Whittlesey charity Defibrillators For All.

Fifteen climbers from Whittlesey raised more than £4,000 by climbing Scafell Pike, which is England’s highest mountain, The challenge was set and guided by Jason Osborne to raise funds for Whittlesey charity Defibrillators For All. Picture: DEBORAH SLATOR

Fifteen climbers from Whittlesey raised more than £4,000 by taking on a hike that took them from the flat of the Fens to England’s highest mountain.

The challenge of climbing Scafell Pike - 978 metres (3209ft) - was set and guided by Jason Osborne to raise funds for Whittlesey charity Defibrillators For All.

In the past Jason has planned climbs to Snowden and the Three Peaks for the charity. He has also undertaken the West to East coast challenge.

The youngest climber, Summer Vincent, was just 10 years of age and the oldest was 63. For some, this was their first climb.

Each climber had to raise a minimum of £50 for the charity. However, a collective total of £4000 was raised thank to the support of the local community.

The group set off at 9am from Seathwaite Farm on August 29 and took the corridor route.

They said the scenery was breathtaking and, on the day of the climb, the sky was clear. However they did find it to be a tough, steep hike which involved climbing over hard terrain. MORE: Twenty climbers scale Yorkshire Three Peaks in gruelling task to raise charity cash

Deborah Slator, chairwoman of Defibrillators For All, said: “Once again we are so grateful to Jason Osborne for arranging this.

“Not only does it give us much needed funds but it also gives people motivation to get fit and keep active.

“The climbers worked so well supporting each other before the climb and on the day”

Next year Jason is planning to take climbers to Ben Nevis for his fundraising challenge.

