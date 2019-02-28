Advanced search

Vulnerable people in Fenland contacted by scammers ‘pretending to be London police officers’ and demanding cash

28 February, 2019 - 16:25
Police in Fenland have issued a warning to residents after scammers pretending to be Met Police officers have been calling people and demanding cash. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A warning has been issued after scammers “pretending to be London police officers” have been calling vulnerable Fenland residents, police have revealed.

Several calls have been made over the last two days to people in the region by someone who asked one victim to withdraw money from their account for someone to collect.

Another victim was contacted and was told someone had been arrested for taking money from their account and they were told to “confirm their bank details”.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We, along with banking institutions, have a protocol in place to help recognise when these withdrawals are taking place at branches.

“The police will never contact you by phone to ask you to withdraw money for an officer to collect from your home, or ask for your account details in this way.

“Please have a look at the action fraud website for more information on these types of scams and frauds.”

For more information, visit: www.actionfraud.police.uk

