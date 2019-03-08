Advanced search

'It has given her a new belief in herself' - talented 12-year-old from Chatteris awarded performing arts scholarship

PUBLISHED: 15:14 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 13 September 2019

It is the time to shine for 12-year-old Harriet Silk from Chatteris who has been awarded a scholarship at a performing arts theatre. Picture: RAZZAMATAZ

It is the time to shine for 12-year-old Harriet Silk from Chatteris who has been awarded a scholarship at a performing arts theatre. Picture: RAZZAMATAZ

It is the time to shine for one talented 12-year-old from Chatteris who has been awarded a scholarship at a performing arts theatre.

It is the time to shine for 12-year-old Harriet Silk from Chatteris who has been awarded a scholarship at a performing arts theatre. Picture: RAZZAMATAZIt is the time to shine for 12-year-old Harriet Silk from Chatteris who has been awarded a scholarship at a performing arts theatre. Picture: RAZZAMATAZ

Harriet Silk will attend Razzamataz Cambridge for a year completely free of charge.

The scholarship, in association with performing arts paper The Stage, was created to give children the opportunity accessible performance training.

Youngsters were asked to film a short demo showing them performing either a musical theatre song and dance, street dance, pop song, drama improvisation or scripted drama piece.

Harriet was praised for her singing performance - judges were particularly impressed by her "brave song choice and vocal range".

"It wasn't just about raw talent, the applicants had to show a really strong dedication to the performing arts," says Emma Louise, principal of Razzamataz Cambridge.

"We looked for those that demonstrated a maturity and a real desire to learn and we were delighted to offer Harriet the scholarship.

"We really hope this inspires Harriet to keep working hard and enjoying her performing arts training."

Harriet was delighted when she heard the news and it has given her an enormous boost of confidence.

She said: "I love the feeling I get when I perform and would love to just take every opportunity and experience and make the best of everything. I appreciate everybody that has helped me."

The scholarship was available to current students and those that do not attend the part-time theatre school.

Harriet's Mum, Theresa Silk, was shocked and delighted, saying: "I feel extremely proud of Harriet as she has worked so hard in all aspects of her training in performing, especially singing.

"Razz has brought the sparkle back into Harriet's performances and she often sings and plays the ukulele on her way to Cambridge on a Saturday morning.

"It has given Harriet a new belief in herself and there are so many positive aspects such as making new friends outside of school."

Razzamataz gained national recognition after an appearance on Dragons' Den in 2007 and won an investment from Duncan Bannatyne.

Students have gone on to appear in several local and national theatre productions, performances at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End and even Disneyland Paris.

