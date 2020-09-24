March primary school reassures parents after it reports first Covid-19 case

A March primary school have said they are “continuing to monitor the situation” after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19, its first reported case since lockdown began.

Westwood Primary School confirmed the positive case in a letter to parents this week after it was reported on Wednesday, September 23.

In the letter, headteacher Gill Thomas reassured parents following the news.

Writing to parents, Ms Thomas said: “We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

“We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.”

The letter continued: “The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days since their last contact with the child.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.”

Around 28 other children who were in the pupil’s class ‘bubble’ have been told to stay at home for 14 days in accordance with government guidelines.

Ms Thomas also said children who develop symptoms of Covid-19 must not attend and remain at home for at least 10 days from the date their symptoms appeared.

Ms Thomas wrote: “All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. This includes anyone in your ‘support bubble’. Further information is available at https://bit.ly/3ctDGtr.”

The letter also re-iterated national guidelines on what to do if children develop Covid-19 symptoms. In the letter, the 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

Ms Thomas said: “Household members should not go to work, school or public areas and exercise should be taken within the home.

“If you require help with buying groceries, other shopping or picking up medication, or walking a dog, you should ask friends or family.

“Alternatively, you can order your shopping online and medication by phone or online.

“Household members staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community.”

A spokesperson for the Elliot Foundation, which runs Westwood Primary School, said that online learning access or home learning packs will be available for children who are isolating, as well as free school meals and planned support upon their return.

It is believed that another Fenland school, Sir Harry Smith Community College, has also reported a positive Covid-19 case.

Last weekend, Soham Village College confirmed a positive Covid case and it is believed Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey has also reported a case.