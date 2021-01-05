Exclusive

Published: 4:47 PM January 5, 2021

An academy governor says she is “desperately sad” about the Government’s school closure announcement but insists it is “very necessary”.

On Monday, January 4, Boris Johnson addressed the nation on television and announced that all schools would be closed to most students until at least half term.

The prime minister announced that England was being placed into a new tougher lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Amanda Carlin, trust governor and vice chairman of the local governing body at Neale-Wade Academy in March, has spoken out about the ruling.

She said: “I am sure I speak on behalf of all staff and colleagues when I say that we are desperately sad not to be welcoming all pupils back to Neale-Wade Academy.

“But we understand this is a very necessary step in stopping the spread of the new variant of the Covid-19 virus.”

The Wimblington Road academy continues to remain open for all vulnerable children and the children of key workers throughout the lockdown.

Students taking their A-Levels and GCSEs have had their exams cancelled, although vocational exams are still set to go ahead.

University students have also had all of their lessons cancelled and moved to online and virtual learning which will continue until at least mid-February.

Boris Johnson will address the nation once again this evening (January 5) for a press conference at 5pm to go over the rules in more detail.

Mrs Carlin added: “The announcement will undoubtedly cause disruption for many families.

“On behalf of the local governing board, I would like to thank staff, pupils and their parents for their support and patience during this challenging time.

“The support of our community got the school through the complexities of 2020 and it is what will see us through the challenges of the weeks ahead.

“We have incredibly dedicated and caring staff at Neale-Wade Academy, who will continue to work hard to ensure our online learning is the best it can possibly be, providing a high quality of learning for all our students.

“I would like to acknowledge the role of our principal, Graham Horn, in particular.

“Having taken up this position at the start of the academic year, Graham has been a constant source of support to the academy and calming influence during these turbulent times.”