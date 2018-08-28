Have your say on designs for a new secondary school in Wisbech

The meetings will aim to capture the views of the local community on the design of the school as well as thoughts on transport and access arrangements.

The school will be built on land owned by the council and will serve the current pupil population in the town and villages to the north and west of Wisbech.

It will also enable the council to meet the future need for places arising from new residential developments in the town.

Subject to planning permission, construction will begin in autumn 2019 with TBAP Unity Academy moving into their new accommodation in late autumn 2020 and the secondary school ready for occupation by September 2021.

Councillor Samantha Hoy, vice-chairman of the council’s children and young people committee and county councillor for Wisbech East, said: “I would encourage as many people as possible from Wisbech and the surrounding villages to come along to one of the two events to find out more about the proposal and to share their views.

“It will increase the secondary school options in the town expanding parental choice and providing much needed provision for the west of Wisbech helping to resolve traffic problems in the town.

“It also provides an opportunity to enhance provision for children with social, emotional and mental health issues by enabling the TBAP Unity Academy to relocate from its current unsuitable leased facilities.

“We are particularly keen to gather views on transport and access to the site so that this feeds into our proposals. In January we will meeting with our Highways team to look at transport survey data and undertake initial scoping.”

Cambridgeshire County Council, with design and build partner Kier Construction, will be holding events to seek views on the proposed Fenland Education Campus from 3 to 7pm on Wednesday January 9.

The events will take place at Wisbech St Mary’s Community Centre, Beechings Close, Wisbech St Mary, Wisbech, PE13 4SS and at the Queen Mary Centre, Queen’s Road, Wisbech, PE13 2PE.

Plans can be viewed on the new project website at: http://www.kier-constructioneastern.co.uk/home/fenlandeducationcampus/