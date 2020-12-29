Published: 11:45 AM December 29, 2020 Updated: 11:53 AM December 29, 2020

Mrs Doherty and Mrs Bowden, two members of staff at a pair of New Road and Park Lane Primary and Nursery Schools in Whittlesey, dressed up as Christmas elves to deliver food parcels to 80 families. - Credit: ROB LITTEN

Two members of staff at a pair of Whittlesey schools dressed up as Christmas elves to deliver food parcels to 80 families.

New Road and Park Lane Primary and Nursery School staff Mrs Bowden and Mrs Doherty helped to deliver some of the 360 parcels donated by The Peterborough United Foundation, the charitable trust of Peterborough United Football Club.

Rob Litten, executive headteacher of the two schools, said: ‘”The parcels were delivered to combat local school children going hungry over the Christmas holidays.

“This situation was highlighted by Marcus Rashford and in October we were aware of the same need in our community and delivered food parcels to families who asked for a helping hand.’’

The Foundation has expanded the number of parcels available from 150 delivered in October half-term to 360, thanks to support from Peterborough based charity, the Free Kicks Foundation.

Rob Litten, added: “Whittlesey families have benefitted hugely from the generosity and kindness of Peterborough United and the determination of Mrs Bowden And Mrs Doherty to do their bit and to help where they can.’’