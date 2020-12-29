News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

School duo deliver food parcels to 80 families

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:45 AM December 29, 2020    Updated: 11:53 AM December 29, 2020
Mrs Doherty and Mrs Bowden, two members of staff at a pair of New Road and Park Lane Primary and Nursery Schools in Whittlesey, dressed up as Christmas elves to deliver food parcels to 80 families.  

Mrs Doherty and Mrs Bowden, two members of staff at a pair of New Road and Park Lane Primary and Nursery Schools in Whittlesey, dressed up as Christmas elves to deliver food parcels to 80 families. - Credit: ROB LITTEN

Two members of staff at a pair of Whittlesey schools dressed up as Christmas elves to deliver food parcels to 80 families.  

New Road and Park Lane Primary and Nursery School staff Mrs Bowden and Mrs Doherty helped to deliver some of the 360 parcels donated by The Peterborough United Foundation, the charitable trust of Peterborough United Football Club.  

Rob Litten, executive headteacher of the two schools, said: ‘”The parcels were delivered to combat local school children going hungry over the Christmas holidays.  

“This situation was highlighted by Marcus Rashford and in October we were aware of the same need in our community and delivered food parcels to families who asked for a helping hand.’’ 

The Foundation has expanded the number of parcels available from 150 delivered in October half-term to 360, thanks to support from Peterborough based charity, the Free Kicks Foundation. 

Rob Litten, added: “Whittlesey families have benefitted hugely from the generosity and kindness of Peterborough United and the determination of Mrs Bowden And Mrs Doherty to do their bit and to help where they can.’’ 

You may also want to watch:

Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health

Cambridgeshire goes into Tier 4

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Council | Exclusive

Restaurant to move 1.6 miles from Tier 4 to Tier 2 to save Christmas

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Health

What you need to know living under Tier 4 lockdown

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus