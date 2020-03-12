Advanced search

Man 'attempted to engage two girls in conversation' outside primary school on two separate occasions

PUBLISHED: 12:30 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 12 March 2020

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

A man has reportedly tried to engage with two children on two separate occasions outside a Fenland primary school.

Office staff at Burrowmoor Primary School in March warned parents following the incident which happened on Wednesday afternoon (March 11).

A letter to parents reads: 'We have received a report of a man standing in Gaul Road this afternoon at the end of the school day.

'He attempted to engage two girls in conversation in two separate occasions, both girls are safe.'

The letter to parents from Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: SuppliedThe letter to parents from Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Supplied

A school spokesman confirmed the incident was reported and the email was sent out to parents immediately and that they 'followed police advice and protocol'.

The letter continues to say: 'We understand that the incident has been reported to the police but felt that parents needed to be aware of the incident.

'If you do see anything suspicious please report it to the police and to the school.'

Cambridgeshire Police have been contacted for a comment.

