Girl, 8, goes viral online with ‘don’t go outside’ message to people during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:40 30 March 2020

Eight-year-old Mea Howcroft from Manea has gone viral online after sending a special message to people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jay Howcroft

Jay Howcroft

An eight-year-old from Cambridgeshire has gone viral online after releasing a video message to people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mea Howcroft’s message for residents to stay inside their homes has had more than 8,500 views on Facebook since it was released on March 24 from her Manea home.

Spelling with Mea was created after the Glebelands pupil decided she wanted to “create a video that was educational” and one that “sent a message to everyone”.

Deanna Howcroft, Mea’s mum, said: “Due to the school closures we asked the children to have a think about something that they wanted to learn more about and/or achieve during their time off.

“Mea’s choice of project was to create a video that was educational and sent a message to everyone in the current circumstances and also to go viral!

“Her grandparents along with so many other people fall into the vulnerable category, so she decided that this was a good message to send out.

“She has been overwhelmed by the amount of views the video has had and is so excited each time we tell her that it’s had more views.”

