79 schools across Cambridgeshire report confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Wire/PA Images

Four schools in Fenland and 11 in East Cambridgeshire had confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the week beginning November 2.

The figures were released today (Tuesday) by Cambridgeshire County Council.

They show that Peterborough has 30 schools where Covid-19 has been confirmed, Huntingdonshire has 14 schools, South Cambridgeshire has 11 and nine in Cambridge city.

A total of 40 staff and 441 pupils in Cambridgeshire are self-isolating because of these cases, with 31 staff and 165 pupils self-isolating in Peterborough.

“Our schools’ team is extremely busy at present and we continue to receive a substantial number of enquiries regarding Covid-19 outbreaks in schools across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough,” said a county council spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that to help manage the volume of requests and give an overview of the situation, they will be issuing a weekly update every Tuesday.

The update will detail the number of schools in each area which have experienced an outbreak of the virus during the preceding week.

The spokesperson said: “We will not identify individual schools, or say how many children or staff have contracted the virus as some schools will only have single cases.

“However, we will highlight the total number of pupils and staff who are self-isolating as a result of outbreaks.”

Jonathan Lewis, Service Director for Education for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “The safety of our children, their families and our school staff is, and always will be, our top priority.

“We are working with schools that have confirmed cases of Covid-19 around promoting good infection control advice and will continue to communicate with the parents and carers of those involved.

“The affected people and those that have been identified as close contacts are told to isolate, as per the existing process agreed by the local authority, Public Health England and our schools.

“Our school teams are committed to ensuring pupils follow the rules within school, and I urge parents and carers to do the same outside of school to help slow the spread of coronavirus.”

FOOTNOTE: National restrictions now apply to England:

You cannot meet socially with anyone indoors unless they are in your support bubble

There are changes to how many people you can meet outside

You must not travel in the UK or overseas, unless for a specific reason