Top five schools in Cambridgeshire revealed from Steve Barclay’s Summer Reading Champions campaign

23 December, 2018 - 10:00
Pupils at Burrowmoor in March - The top reading schools in Cambridgeshire have been announced following Steve Barclay MP’s summer campaign. Picture: STEVE BARCLAY

STEVE BARCLAY

Schools in March, Wisbech and Chatteris have all landed in the top five following Steve Barclay’s summer reading campaign.

The East Cambridgeshire MP launched his Summer Reading Champions initiative to encourage reading during the school holidays.

His office raised more than 2,000 new books for Year 4 pupils in North East Cambridgeshire – but now the results are in, who read the most?

In first place is Westwood Primary School in March, followed by Peckover Primary School in Wisbech and Glebelands Primary Academy in Chatteris.

Fourth place goes to Burrowmoor School in March and in fifth place is Kingsfield Primary School in Chatteris.

Steve said: “Congratulations to all the children who completed the challenge and of course to all of the teachers, support staff, parents and grandparents who encouraged them to take part.”

“Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, these five schools have been awarded some brilliant prizes which I am sure the year four children will thoroughly enjoy!”

In the back of every book donated via the Read to Succeed campaign was a library token, for children to take to their local library and take part in the Reading Agency’s Summer Reading Challenge.

As part of Steve’s campaign, those who took part in the challenge could win prizes including a film screening at The Light Cinema.

Also up for grabs was a swimming pool party at a local swimming pool or a Roald Dahl’s ‘Revolting Rhymes’ Workshop Session with Rhubarb Theatre.

As well as a Fenland Bushcraft Workshop Session or Animal Handling Workshop with Lion Learners.

