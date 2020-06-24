Advanced search

Cambridgeshire to be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona in three-day heat wave

PUBLISHED: 14:36 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 24 June 2020

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

Scorching temperatures are heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than summer holiday destinations Ibiza and Barcelona.

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

Despite the upcoming heatwave, which began today (June 24) and will last until Friday (June 26), the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning.

Temperatures are set to reach as high as 31C in parts of the region, including March, Wisbech and Ely, later on this afternoon at around 3pm.

The Met Office officially declared today the “warmest day of the year so far”, with climbing temperatures recording 31C at Heathrow Airport.

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met OfficeThree-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

The heat is set to last across Thursday and Friday where it is expected to remain at around 30C from 1pm until 5pm before it starts to get cooler again.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Temperatures will continue to climb through the week with a hot spell developing across much of England and Wales.

“From Wednesday temperatures will widely reach into the high twenties Celsius and it’ll be hot across much of the UK, especially central and southern England where we could see highs of 30 to 34 Celsius.

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met OfficeThree-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

“This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.”

