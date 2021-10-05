Video
Doctor Scott’s marathon raises £5,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance
- Credit: Scott Castell
A Magpas Air Ambulance doctor who ran the London Marathon on October 3 has raised £5,000 for the charity.
Dr Scott Castell ran the marathon in full air ambulance uniform and kit bag (weighing 18kg in total!) and finished with a time of six hours and 53 minutes.
With the support of his family at the finish line, Scott marked the day as “unbelievable”.
“I felt like I was welling up as I came down the mall and into the last 400 metres and I was worried I might just burst into tears when I finished," he said.
“I was just smiling the whole way round despite the pain in my back and my legs.
"I couldn’t have been happier when my wife Hattie ran up to me at the end and said how proud she was of me.
You may also want to watch:
“I can’t believe how much I’ve raised and am so grateful for everyone’s support for myself and Magpas Air Ambulance."
To donate to Scott, visit his JustGiving page.
Most Read
- 1 Watch as masked hammer-wielding man smashes takeaway windows
- 2 Family watch in horror after arson attack on trampoline
- 3 Caught on camera a hare courser in action – warning these photos may shock
- 4 Inquiry demand into housing ‘disaster’ and ‘fiasco’ under former mayor
- 5 Van stuck under 'Britain's most bashed bridge' at Ely station
- 6 Fly tippers strike again - on a massive scale
- 7 Lewis Herbert steps down as Cambridge City Council leader
- 8 12 years jail for ‘incredibly dangerous’ man who struck fear into ex-partner
- 9 Children make their voice heard in Wenny Meadow campaign
- 10 Magpas air ambulance base approved despite noise concerns