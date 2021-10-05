Video

Published: 10:00 AM October 5, 2021 Updated: 10:05 AM October 5, 2021

Magpas Air Ambulance doctor, Scott Castell, has raised £5,000 for the charity. - Credit: Scott Castell

A Magpas Air Ambulance doctor who ran the London Marathon on October 3 has raised £5,000 for the charity.

Dr Scott Castell ran the marathon in full air ambulance uniform and kit bag (weighing 18kg in total!) and finished with a time of six hours and 53 minutes.

With the support of his family at the finish line, Scott marked the day as “unbelievable”.

“I felt like I was welling up as I came down the mall and into the last 400 metres and I was worried I might just burst into tears when I finished," he said.

Magpas Air Ambulance doctor, Scott Castell completed the London Marathon in six hours and 53 minutes, raising £5,000 for the charity. - Credit: Scott Castell

“I was just smiling the whole way round despite the pain in my back and my legs.

"I couldn’t have been happier when my wife Hattie ran up to me at the end and said how proud she was of me.

“I can’t believe how much I’ve raised and am so grateful for everyone’s support for myself and Magpas Air Ambulance."

To donate to Scott, visit his JustGiving page.