March foursome attempt to break darts record in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers

PUBLISHED: 10:26 04 June 2019

The Scotty's Little Soldiers team who will be taking part in the darts fundraiser. From left to right: Simon Whittaker, Garry Whittaker, Tony Barnes and Lorraine Barnes. Picture: TONY BARNES.

A world record will aim to be conquered in March to raise money in memory of Corporal Lee Scott.

Tony Barnes and his wife Lorraine alongside brothers Simon and Garry Whittaker will look to break the record for the longest game of paired darts, which has stood since 2016 at 49 hours, 28 minutes and 18 seconds.

All proceeds will go towards the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, which was set up by his widow Nikki after Lee's death in 2009, who aim to support the families of service personnel that are killed while serving their country.

Lee served in the Tank Regiment along with Simon for seven years, who was killed following a roadside bomb in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

The team will be taking to the oche at the GER Sports Club, Robingoodfellows Lane, March, at midday on Thursday, June 13, who if all goes to plan, will finish at approximately 1.30pm on Saturday, June 15.

A fundraising disco will also be held on the Saturday evening, which includes a raffle and is free to attend.

For more information about Scotty's Little Soldiers, visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk or to donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-lorraine-simon-gary-worldrecorddarts.

