Nearly £800 raised by cricket club for local charities

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:18 AM September 26, 2021   
March town cricket club presentations

Right: Sarah Housely-Stott, Les Mills and Jayne Manders. Left: Ben Pyle and Les Mills - Credit: March Town CC

Two charities received donations on Saturday from March Town Cricket Club. 

Club president Les Mills £372 to Ben Pyle for Scotty's Little Soldiers. 

The monies were raised at a T/20 Cricket match held in June 2019. 

The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt. 

The charity provides Christmas and birthday presents and holidays to children who have lost a parent serving their country. 

You may also want to watch:

It was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott a former Neale Wade pupil who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. 

The second presentation was for £400 to YPM (Young People March) to the centre managers Jayne Manders and Sarah Housley-Stott. 

The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt and Bill Crumly at the 2021 Presidents v Chairman`s T/20 Fun Day held on Bank Holiday Sunday.  

The centre based in City Road, March provides positive experiences and a meeting place for children from 7 years of age and up to 25 years of age. 


