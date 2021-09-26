Published: 10:18 AM September 26, 2021

Right: Sarah Housely-Stott, Les Mills and Jayne Manders. Left: Ben Pyle and Les Mills - Credit: March Town CC

Two charities received donations on Saturday from March Town Cricket Club.

Club president Les Mills £372 to Ben Pyle for Scotty's Little Soldiers.

The monies were raised at a T/20 Cricket match held in June 2019.

The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt.

The charity provides Christmas and birthday presents and holidays to children who have lost a parent serving their country.

It was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott a former Neale Wade pupil who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

The second presentation was for £400 to YPM (Young People March) to the centre managers Jayne Manders and Sarah Housley-Stott.

The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt and Bill Crumly at the 2021 Presidents v Chairman`s T/20 Fun Day held on Bank Holiday Sunday.

The centre based in City Road, March provides positive experiences and a meeting place for children from 7 years of age and up to 25 years of age.



