Nearly £800 raised by cricket club for local charities
- Credit: March Town CC
Two charities received donations on Saturday from March Town Cricket Club.
Club president Les Mills £372 to Ben Pyle for Scotty's Little Soldiers.
The monies were raised at a T/20 Cricket match held in June 2019.
The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt.
The charity provides Christmas and birthday presents and holidays to children who have lost a parent serving their country.
It was set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott a former Neale Wade pupil who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.
The second presentation was for £400 to YPM (Young People March) to the centre managers Jayne Manders and Sarah Housley-Stott.
The monies were raised by members supporting a draw arranged by Terry Hunt and Bill Crumly at the 2021 Presidents v Chairman`s T/20 Fun Day held on Bank Holiday Sunday.
The centre based in City Road, March provides positive experiences and a meeting place for children from 7 years of age and up to 25 years of age.