Seal spotted in the River Nene
PUBLISHED: 12:56 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 01 July 2019
Archant
One of our readers got a pleasant surprise this morning when he spotted a seal in the River Nene.
Mick Jeffryes spotted this seal on the River Nene near Guyhirn at around 7.50am today (Monday July 1). Picture: MICK JEFFRYES.
Mick Jeffryes stopped to get a photo when he saw the seal bopping it's head above water near Guyhirn at around 7.50am today.
Not a bad start to a Monday morning.
