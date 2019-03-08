Seal spotted in the River Nene

Mick Jeffryes spotted this seal on the River Nene near Guyhirn at around 7.50am today (Monday July 1). Picture: MICK JEFFRYES. Archant

One of our readers got a pleasant surprise this morning when he spotted a seal in the River Nene.

Mick Jeffryes stopped to get a photo when he saw the seal bopping it's head above water near Guyhirn at around 7.50am today.

Not a bad start to a Monday morning.

