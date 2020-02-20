Coates man conquers 200-mile vegan cycling challenge across India

Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SEAN BARRS Archant

A Coates man aims to help promote veganism around the world after cycling over 200 miles across India.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SEAN BARRS Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SEAN BARRS

Sean Barrs covered the mammoth trek through the Kerala region in aid of vegan charity the Veganuary Group, along with 28 others from across the globe.

Not only did Sean finish the gruelling journey, he also raised £1,015 in the process, but it certainly was not the easiest of tasks.

"It was a challenge, but a rewarding one," he said.

"The planned distance was 244 miles, but the tour operator made the sensible decision of cutting it down to 201 miles at the start of the week because of weather warnings.

Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SEAN BARRS Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: SUPPLIED/SEAN BARRS

"The distance was never going to be the problem; it was the ascent and the temperature. It reached 38 degrees on the hottest day!

"The hills were very difficult and the total ascent was the equivalent of cycling up Ben Nevis. But it was for a worthy cause, so the dehydration and exhaustion was worth it!"

Ahead of the challenge, Sean admitted this was the longest distance he would have encountered.

Although he would take on the same challenge again, there are more testing times lined up in his bid to stamp his mark on the vegan movement.

Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: FACEBOOK/SEAN BARRS Sean Barrs cycled over 200 miles through the Kerala region of India alongside riders from around the world for vegan charity the Veganuary Group. Pictures: FACEBOOK/SEAN BARRS

"I partnered up for the week with someone who helped keep me motivated and made the ride more entertaining," Sean said.

"We all developed a strong community spirit over the week and we cheered each other on and helped each other when we needed it.

"The aim was to raise money to help spread veganism around the world by cycling in India.

"The money will go a long way. It will help Veganuary reach more people in countries that haven't yet considered veganism as an option.

"It's also a way for us to prove how healthy and strong vegans are.

"In April, I will be running the Manchester Marathon dressed as a teddy bear for Fiona Oakes' animal sanctuary Tower Hills.

"The biggest challenge for me this year, though, will be my first 100-mile run, Beacons Way Ultra 100 as part of the GB Ultra series.

"I'll be representing Vegan Runners UK and it is by far the hardest event I have entered.

"I believe in a vegan future and I believe that the work Veganuary do will help us usher it in."

You may also want to watch: