"It's something I feel I must do": Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS Archant

From theatre duty manager to endurance cyclist, a Coates man is looking to achieve what many have perhaps not.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bike that Sean will be using for the charity ride across India. Picture: SEAN BARRS The bike that Sean will be using for the charity ride across India. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Sean Barrs is taking on a 250-mile cycle ride across the Kerala region in India over six days in February to raise money for vegan charity the Veganuary Group, in a bid to promote the benefits of veganism.

This will be the longest distance Sean, who has been a vegan for eight years, has encountered so far, but he is very much relishing the challenge.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness for veganism and it's something I feel like I must do," Sean said.

"Vegans need to represent themselves in the healthiest way possible, and the completion of this challenge is testimony to the benefits of the diet.

"It's the longest distance I've taken on and the Indian heat will certainly make it more difficult.

"Since being vegan, I have found that I have more energy, need less sleep and recover quicker from exercise.

"We get back from our bodies what we put in - why not put the best fuel in?"

You may also want to watch:

Sean aims to raise around £1,000 from the ride, as benchmarked by the Veganuary Group, and looks to make an impact from tackling the mammoth event.

"Once I get myself set on a challenge, I don't relent until I've completed it," he added.

"I have three marathons and an ultra-marathon (70 miles) to complete.

"Once I've done all that, I will start some cross-training for the ride.

"Veganism has grown rapidly over the last five years, but there are still negative stereotypes associated with the world.

"People still ask me where I get my protein from; people still think vegans are weak despite there being leading athletes and bodybuilders who follow the diet.

"I'm a member of Vegan Runners UK, a running club that demonstrates vegans can be just as fit as non-vegans, and this cycle ride works towards a similar aim.

"If doing this challenge inspired just one person to take on a vegan diet, then I will consider it a success."

To sponsor Sean or for more information on the ride, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-barrs-vegan-cycle-india.