Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

"It's something I feel I must do": Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:11 08 July 2019

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Archant

From theatre duty manager to endurance cyclist, a Coates man is looking to achieve what many have perhaps not.

The bike that Sean will be using for the charity ride across India. Picture: SEAN BARRSThe bike that Sean will be using for the charity ride across India. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Sean Barrs is taking on a 250-mile cycle ride across the Kerala region in India over six days in February to raise money for vegan charity the Veganuary Group, in a bid to promote the benefits of veganism.

This will be the longest distance Sean, who has been a vegan for eight years, has encountered so far, but he is very much relishing the challenge.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness for veganism and it's something I feel like I must do," Sean said.

"Vegans need to represent themselves in the healthiest way possible, and the completion of this challenge is testimony to the benefits of the diet.

"It's the longest distance I've taken on and the Indian heat will certainly make it more difficult.

"Since being vegan, I have found that I have more energy, need less sleep and recover quicker from exercise.

"We get back from our bodies what we put in - why not put the best fuel in?"

You may also want to watch:

Sean aims to raise around £1,000 from the ride, as benchmarked by the Veganuary Group, and looks to make an impact from tackling the mammoth event.

"Once I get myself set on a challenge, I don't relent until I've completed it," he added.

"I have three marathons and an ultra-marathon (70 miles) to complete.

"Once I've done all that, I will start some cross-training for the ride.

"Veganism has grown rapidly over the last five years, but there are still negative stereotypes associated with the world.

"People still ask me where I get my protein from; people still think vegans are weak despite there being leading athletes and bodybuilders who follow the diet.

"I'm a member of Vegan Runners UK, a running club that demonstrates vegans can be just as fit as non-vegans, and this cycle ride works towards a similar aim.

"If doing this challenge inspired just one person to take on a vegan diet, then I will consider it a success."

To sponsor Sean or for more information on the ride, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-barrs-vegan-cycle-india.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Tractor goes up in flames as driver makes lucky escape on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough in accidental blaze

The scene on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough where a yellow tractor went up in flames on Thursday (July 4). Picture: Twitter / @CambsFRS

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

Most Read

Dramatic video emerges of huge Pondersbridge blaze which destroyed number of outbuildings, fencing and trees

Footage from the blaze which took place at around 3am this morning (July 8) at Ramsey Road in Pondersbridge. Picture: Twitter / AF Photographic

Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

Tractor goes up in flames as driver makes lucky escape on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough in accidental blaze

The scene on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough where a yellow tractor went up in flames on Thursday (July 4). Picture: Twitter / @CambsFRS

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash

Two people taken to hospital after Wisbech crash. Picture: SHAUN MATTHEWS

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

Latest from the Cambs Times

“It’s something I feel I must do”: Fen cyclist looks to make an impact by tackling 250-mile vegan challenge

Sean Barrs is set to tackle a 250-mile cycle ride in aid of the Veganuary Group. Picture: SEAN BARRS

Britain’s most biodiverse nature reserve Kings Dyke in Cambridgeshire celebrates its 20th anniversary

Kings Dyke Nature Reserve in Whittlesey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Picture: Steve Baker / Kings Dyke

Schoolchildren have the chance to hone footballing skils thanks to Premier League initiative

Pupils at the Elm CoE Primary Academy will aim to hone their footballing skills ahead of the new season after receiving a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack recently. Picture: HEATHER McKENNA

Picture perfect night for budding photographer Jo at March Camera Club awards

It was a picture perfect night for Jo Kelly at March Camera Club who scooped five trophies. Picture: Pat Ringham

March air cadets take to the skies in special flying experience

Cadets Amy Brownlie-Wood and Joshua Mayes prepare for their flight. Picture: COLIN ARNOLD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists