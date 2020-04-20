Advanced search

Search and rescue team calls for urgent support in bid to find a new home

PUBLISHED: 12:45 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 20 April 2020

The Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team are calling for support in their bid to find a new home. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUE

The Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team are calling for support in their bid to find a new home. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUE

Archant

Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue (CAMSAR), a specialist search team that helps track down vulnerable missing people across the county, is calling for urgent support to find a new home.

The Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team have been delivering personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUEThe Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team have been delivering personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUE

The team, part of the Lowland Search and Rescue group which consists of 40 trained members, has been supplying food to those in self-isolation as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) to GP surgeries, pharmacies and care homes in Cambridgeshire during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, formed in 2006 following the search of Soham schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, works around the clock responding to calls for help from Cambridgeshire Constabulary, but it requires around £30,000 a year just to make ends meet.

Barry Carter, chairperson at CAMSAR, said: “We have long been desperately trying to find a building from which we can operate in Cambridgeshire and ideally store our four vehicles.

“We currently have no real ‘home’ of our own in which to base ourselves, and instead have to have our team vehicles and search equipment spread around the county and train from a variety of fire stations that they are kind enough to let us use - but this is far from efficient.”

Funds for CAMSAR will also go towards the cost of vehicles, MOTs, IT equipment such as radios and computers, plus search management software and each team member’s equipment including boots, a personal first aid kit and all travel costs.

Medical equipment and kit for dogs and handlers in the service’s K9 team also need covering, as well as PPE and other team kit costing around £300.

Mr Carter said that those who can provide sufficient facilities would be entitled to some benefits, as he looks to maintain a vital service for years to come.

He said: “We are a charity entirely run by volunteers and receive no central government funding.

“It may be that landowners, businessmen, farmers that may be able to offer us the use of suitable premises at a favourable rate that we could work on and maintain.

“There would be benefits to the owner with recognition, tax, better security, building upkeep etc.

“As a small charity, we cannot afford anything too special but think that there must be some vacant light-industrial building or rural farm building that is perhaps under-used, or not at all, that would be ideal for us.”

To support CAMSAR or for more information, email Barry Carter at b.carter@camsar.org or visit https://www.camsar.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Crash driver swerved to avoid a cat he tells police

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

‘Proud, determined and a born leader - a nurse, NHS manager, soldier, trade unionist and local politician’ MP’s tribute to his father who died today

Alan Bristow, Fenland and Whttlesey councillor, whose death was announced today/

Small ‘army’ of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Crash driver swerved to avoid a cat he tells police

Creek Road, March, where on Saturday April 18 and during the afternoon this car crashed into a house. Fenland Police are investigating. No one was hurt. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Man charged with criminal damage at Aldi in Chatteris

A man has been charged with criminal damage following an incident at Aldi in Chatteris

Fenland birds of prey centre looks to expand with new purpose-built facilities

Mike Willis, owner of Fens Falconry, is looking to expand his centre in Wisbech St Mary, Cambs to also offer education facilities. Credit: @a.townsend_photography

Search and rescue team calls for urgent support in bid to find a new home

The Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue team are calling for support in their bid to find a new home. Pictures: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE SEARCH AND RESCUE

‘If he can do it, surely I could’: Teenager inspired by Captain Tom Moore to run 500 miles for NHS charities

Thomas Clarkson Academy student Connor Loughlin (inset) will run 500 miles for charity after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore (pictured). Picture: PA Images/Joe Giddens/TCA
Drive 24