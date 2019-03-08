Advanced search

If you think you know who this load of rubbish belongs to then you know who to contact - Fenland District Council

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 April 2019

Damning evidence among these rubbish that could help trace the offender who dumped it in a March beauty sport. Picture; CAMBS TIMES READER

Archant

It is one of the most beautiful walks in and around March – but fly tippers spoilt both the view and the footpath.

“This was deposited sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning,” said our reader who also took the photos along Woodman's Way.

“It looks more like the owners had prepared it for a charity shop. Did someone offer to transport it for a fee then just dump it?”

She added: “This is a lovely footpath very well used by dog walkers and runners. Such a pity.”

Woodman's Way is a leisurely six mile walk that takes you from St Wendreda's Church, March and through to Wimblington.

In 2017 Fenland District Council upped the penalties for fly tipping and first offenders can expect a fine of at least £400.

The council relies on residents coming forward offering information, photographs and providing witness statements “which have often resulted in a successful prosecution”.

The environmental health team has highlighted fly tipping as a “high profile community issue with on average 120 cases being reported each month in Fenland”.

