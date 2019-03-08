Soaked stallholders who lost out on raising cash at March Summer Festival 2019 given second chance by Lions group

Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Picture: Ian Carter Ian Carter

Charity stall holders who missed out on raising cash at this year's sodden March Summer Festival have given it another shot.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Left to right: Josephine Fried, Gillian Kime, Marlene Garner, Mary Russell and Ann Cross. Picture: Ian Carter Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Left to right: Josephine Fried, Gillian Kime, Marlene Garner, Mary Russell and Ann Cross. Picture: Ian Carter

Members of March Lions thought it was unfair that the charities were rained out and gave them a free space to trade at one of their indoor fundraisers at the weekend.

Now with a roof over their hear, the charities - including Macmillan Cancer Support - gave it another go at the event at Mill View scout hall on Saturday, September 21.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for March Lions said: "Due to the dreadful wet and windy weather at March Lions Gala many local charities saw significantly lower than normal income.

Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Emma Ewart (left) and Ellen Ewart (right). Picture: Ian Carter Charity stallholders who missed on raising money at the March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have given it another go� indoors this time. Emma Ewart (left) and Ellen Ewart (right). Picture: Ian Carter

"As a result, we hired the scout hall in Mill View for the morning of Saturday, September 21.

"Charities who had stalls at the gala were invited to run table-top stalls at the event.

"So, we encouraged the people of March to come along and support their local charities to ensure that they can continue to help more good causes.

"Admission was free and refreshments were available."