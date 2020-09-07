Ben Burgess Coates gears up for second charity tractor run in memory of Steve Trostler

Agricultural machinery dealership Ben Burgess Coates is gearing up for another charity tractor run in memory of the late Steve Trostler. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Fenland agricultural dealership is gearing up for another charity tractor run in memory of their late branch manager who was killed in a car accident.

Ben Burgess Coates will once again be raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) after raising £3,100 for the life-saving emergency service last year.

This year’s event – in memory of Steve Trostler – takes place on Sunday, September 20 and has been organised by employees since the beginning of August.

Mr Trostler, who was asked to manage the Fenland branch in 2013, lost his life in a car accident earlier this year while returning home from work.

The run – which will look slightly different this year due to Covid-19 restrictions – has been put together by Rebecca Miller and Nick Garrod.

Ms Miller said: “We are delighted that we are able to go ahead with the tractor run again this year.

“It was such a success last year and enjoyed by so many so we are all looking forward to a fun-filled day which will be very welcome following the last few months.”

The tractors will leave Ben Burgess Coates at 10am and follow a 32-mile route, making a mid-point stop at The Three Tuns pub in Doddington.

Tony Fincham, Coates branch manager, said, “We are limiting the number of entrants and are not accepting registrations on the day as we did last year, so participants must enter before the event to help us manage numbers and also stagger arrivals.

“We have received a number of entrants already and believe we can stage a safe and successful event, whilst raising money for a very worthwhile cause.

“Tractors of all ages, models and ages are welcome and our route map can be found on our website for those who wish to wave us by.”

To raise money, each entrant will be charged £10 to enter the run and there will be a tractor and trailer offering transport to those who wish to take part by way of a trailer ride at £5 per person.

Spaces are limited and attendees be booked in advance.

There will also be a raffle draw at the end of the day which several local businesses have already donated prizes for.

Tammy Swiderski, community fundraiser for the EAAA, said: “The Steve Trostler Memorial Tractor Run was a huge success last year.

“It raised almost enough money to sponsor one of our life-saving helicopter missions, which on average costs the charity £3,500.

“We are delighted to see this event going ahead again this year and send everyone at the Ben Burgess Coates team a huge thank you for their continued support.

“East Anglian Air Ambulance is proud to have kept flying throughout the pandemic, to continue to provide emergency care to those in need.

“The charity needs community support now more now than ever to keep its yellow helicopters flying and saving lives.”

For more information, visit: www.benburgess.co.uk/tractor-run-2020