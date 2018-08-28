Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

PUBLISHED: 09:52 29 January 2019

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.

Archant

A man has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after he was caught with more than £1,000 worth of cash and drugs at the Secret Garden Party in 2017.

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (25 January) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences.

The court heard how officers stopped him and two friends because they matched the description of three men who had stolen from a tent two days previous.

Silwano, of Lydford close, Hackney, had £350 worth of cocaine, £180 worth of ketamine, £160 worth of MDMA and £375 in cash. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment for two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

He was also handed an extra six months imprisonment, to run consecutively, for a conviction for possession of a knife in Wood Green, North London, and all the sentences will run consecutively with a four-year sentence he received for attempted robbery in November at Bristol Crown Court.

Sgt Eliot Ducket said: “Drugs can have devastating effects on people’s lives and his sentence reflects how seriously we and the courts take offences like these.

“Silwano travelled up from London specifically to target festival goers and I hope this serves as a deterrent to anybody with similar ideas.”

The Secret Garden Party at Abbots Ripton near Huntingdon ran until 2017 when organisers decided not to continue with it.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

From Fenland to Florida for marathon runner Michelle at Disney World

An avid Fenland runner turned the trip of a lifetime into a magical marathon experience at Disney World Florida. Picture: MICHELLE BRETT

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Police release details of the two suspects arrested and charged over Friday night attempted robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targettednight by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White found guilty of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Both Jordan Shepherd and Ashley White were found guilty of the murder of Sam Mechelewski at Cambridge Crown Court today

From Fenland to Florida for marathon runner Michelle at Disney World

An avid Fenland runner turned the trip of a lifetime into a magical marathon experience at Disney World Florida. Picture: MICHELLE BRETT

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Ella is found close to death after being dumped in freezing temperatures at Dykemoor, near Doddington

Dr Nick Valley of Amical vets in March with Ella the staffie was dumped at Dykemoor, near Doddington. She is half her body weight and was suffering hypothermia where she was dumped in the middle of nowhere in freezing tempreatures. In one night she has already gained 1kg. Picture: KATH SANSOM

Cambridgeshire man dies after collision with lorry near Newmarket

A 38-year-old man from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Caught with drugs at Cambridgeshire music festival, judge jails offender from London to four years in prison

Maxwell Silwano, 27, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (January 25) after he was found guilty of numerous drugs offences after he was caught with drugs and cash at the Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists