Security dog Beau from March swallows padlock to kennel as owner finds him with key in his mouth

PUBLISHED: 11:39 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 22 May 2019

Security dog Beau from March swallows padlock to kennel as owner finds key’ in her mouth. Picture: MEDIVET.

Archant

A young dog in training to carry out security work has been labeled as the next 'Houdini' after swallowing the padlock to her kennel.

Seven-month-old Beau, who lives with her owners Jake Wallington and Megan Clarke in March, is being trained to work on security projects.

As part of her training, she spends some time living outside in a large kennel, but Megan panicked when she spotted the key to the kennel's padlock in Beau's mouth.

She quickly removed it but saw that the padlock was also missing.

Suspecting the worst, she and Jake searched and, when they found no sign of it, they rushed her to Medivet in Long Sutton.

Vet David Iturregui Uria took an X-ray and quickly located the padlock in her stomach.

He operated on Beau immediately to remove it and she is now recovering at home.

Megan said: "Beau is an incredibly energetic, bouncy dog and is really enjoying her training with Jake.

"The padlock to her kennel was up on a high shelf and we have no idea how she managed to reach it - but, somehow, she did.

"While she showed no outward signs of distress, when I saw the key in her mouth and then realised the padlock was missing, I was absolutely horrified.

"While she was undergoing surgery Jake and I sobbed our hearts out.

"We were so relieved when the surgery went well and to be able to bring her back home."

Beau is currently taking life easy for a few weeks receiving lots of attention and fuss before getting back into training.

Medivet vet, David Iturregui Uria, said: "Beau was lucky that the open padlock did not get stuck in her throat, her oesophagus or her stomach.

"She needs to stop trying to become the next Houdini!

"Megan and Jake did well in getting her to us so quickly. She's a lovely dog and is making a good recovery."

Medivet is a veterinary led group of almost 300 branches with 17 24-hour veterinary centres across the UK.

