Unlicensed and uninsured driver has BMW seized in March

21 January, 2020 - 11:12
A white BMW was seized in March as the driver had no licence and no insurance. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

An uninsured and unlicensed driver had their BMW seized by police in March overnight during extra patrols.

Officers were conducting patrols in the town on January 20 following a spate of criminal damage to vehicles in the West End, Grays Lane and Brooks Road area.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Neighbourhood officers have been targeting a spate of criminal damage to vehicles in March.

"During our proactive patrols we have stopped and seized a BMW being driven by an unlicenced and uninsured driver. Be naughty, get caughty."

Tyres were slashed on seven cars - and even a mobility scooter - in the West End area of March in just one night.

One resident, who doesn't wish to be named, said the "mindless" damage to vehicles took place on cars parked on the road and on two driveways.

"At first I just thought my tyres had been let down, but when I looked closer, I could see they had been stabbed several times," she said.

"I was told that even the tyres on a mobility scooter had been slashed.

"It's reckless, mindless and very dangerous."

