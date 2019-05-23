Advanced search

BMW car seized by police in March after it was spotted displaying false number plates

23 May, 2019 - 10:16
This silver BMW car was seized in March on Wednesday (May 22) after it was spotted displaying false number plates. Picture: CAMBS COPS

This silver BMW car was seized in March on Wednesday (May 22) after it was spotted displaying false number plates. Picture: CAMBS COPS

A car was seized in March yesterday afternoon when police officers spotted it was displaying false number plates.

The silver BMW was found by neighbourhood officers on a residential street in the town on Wednesday, May 22.

Police have now launched an investigation to find out why the driver was displaying plates that did not match the car.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The car was found by neighbourhood officers this afternoon displaying false plates.

"We [will now] investigate the reasons for displaying false plates. The car was seized under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994."

Last year, a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) by the AA revealed that 90,000 cars could be on UK roads with false plates.

The police said that in 2017 more than 29,000 registration plates were reported stolen from various vehicles around the country.

You could be fined up to £1,000 and your vehicle will fail its MOT test if you drive with incorrectly displayed number plates.

