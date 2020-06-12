Advanced search

March man sent naked pictures of himself to boys as young as 13 he befriended on Facebook, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:11 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 12 June 2020

David Butt used Facebook to send naked pictures of himself to boys, some as young as 13, he befriended. He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court. Image: FACEBOOK

David Butt used Facebook to send naked pictures of himself to boys, some as young as 13, he befriended. He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court. Image: FACEBOOK

Archant

A man befriended young boys on Facebook – some as young as 13 - and forwarded them naked pictures of himself.

He sent out friend requests and those that responded would immediately be sent photographs of a sexual nature, a court heard.

The images, a crown court was told, included naked pictures of himself, even though some of them had told him their age.

Investigating David Butt, 54, of Wisbech Road, March, turned out to be a complex operation, the court was told.

The inquiry by Cambridgeshire detectives spanned several countries.

Butt, said in court to be a “lonely man”, admitted sending sexual messages to children as young as 13.

He agreed he had sent friend requests on Facebook to boys aged between 13 and 20.

Any who accepted him would immediately be sent messages of a sexual nature, including naked pictures of himself.

Many of the messages contained indications that he would travel in order to meet the boys despite several repeatedly stating they were children.

You may also want to watch:

Butt was arrested on January 3 last year and, following a lengthy investigation, was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

In interview Butt said he was “so sorry” and that he only messaged the boys when he was “lonely” as he found it hard to make friends.

Butt pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced yesterday (June 11) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

He also received a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The court also ordered his phone to be destroyed and told him he must pay £819 in costs.

Detective Sergeant Brian Dilloway said: “This has been a lengthy investigation spanning several counties.

“Cases like this highlight why it is so important for children to be aware of their online safety and not to accept requests from people they don’t know.”

For information and advice regarding sexual offences and child abuse visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

To make a report about a concern you can do this online at www.cambs.police.uk/reportconcern or call 101 to speak with a member of staff.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Latest from the Cambs Times

March man sent naked pictures of himself to boys as young as 13 he befriended on Facebook, court hears

David Butt used Facebook to send naked pictures of himself to boys, some as young as 13, he befriended. He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court. Image: FACEBOOK

Publicans use lockdown to commission a poignant and powerful mural on a side wall

This poignant mural has been created on the side of the Straw Bear public house in Whittlesey. Customers will enjoy a better chance to see it when the pub re-opens, hopefully within the next three weeks. Picture; STREET ART

WATCH: Public health in Cambs now recommending people wear face coverings to stop spread of virus

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Conservatives and Lib Dems at East Cambs Council unite to help with recovery of the district post Covid-19

Lib Deb Charlotte Cane and Conservative Anna Bailey bring both their parties together on East Cambs District Council to form a working group to help recovery from Covid-19. Picture; ARCHANT

Forward-thinking family farm has embraced Big Data

Wisbech farmers Andrew Melton (right) and his son Sam are East Anglia's newest additions to the AHDB Monitor Farm network. Picture: Lisa Melton
Drive 24