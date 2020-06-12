March man sent naked pictures of himself to boys as young as 13 he befriended on Facebook, court hears

A man befriended young boys on Facebook – some as young as 13 - and forwarded them naked pictures of himself.

He sent out friend requests and those that responded would immediately be sent photographs of a sexual nature, a court heard.

The images, a crown court was told, included naked pictures of himself, even though some of them had told him their age.

Investigating David Butt, 54, of Wisbech Road, March, turned out to be a complex operation, the court was told.

The inquiry by Cambridgeshire detectives spanned several countries.

Butt, said in court to be a “lonely man”, admitted sending sexual messages to children as young as 13.

He agreed he had sent friend requests on Facebook to boys aged between 13 and 20.

Any who accepted him would immediately be sent messages of a sexual nature, including naked pictures of himself.

Many of the messages contained indications that he would travel in order to meet the boys despite several repeatedly stating they were children.

Butt was arrested on January 3 last year and, following a lengthy investigation, was charged with two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

In interview Butt said he was “so sorry” and that he only messaged the boys when he was “lonely” as he found it hard to make friends.

Butt pleaded guilty to all three offences and was sentenced yesterday (June 11) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

He also received a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The court also ordered his phone to be destroyed and told him he must pay £819 in costs.

Detective Sergeant Brian Dilloway said: “This has been a lengthy investigation spanning several counties.

“Cases like this highlight why it is so important for children to be aware of their online safety and not to accept requests from people they don’t know.”

For information and advice regarding sexual offences and child abuse visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection.

To make a report about a concern you can do this online at www.cambs.police.uk/reportconcern or call 101 to speak with a member of staff.