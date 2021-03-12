Royal Marine takes on 'really special' 24-hour feat for ex-comrade
A Royal Marine taking on a gruelling 24-hour marathon said what started as a run in memory of a former colleague has become “something really special”.
Sergeant Major Richie Hayden of Whittlesey is running 13 miles up and down Beinn a' Mhanaich in the Scottish Grampians in honour of Chris Moses, who died in January last year.
Moses was a training and operations officer in the 43 Commando, the same team as Sgt Major Hayden, before retiring from the Royal Marines in 2018 after a 13-year spell.
“Chris was a big figurehead in the Royal Marines and made a large impact on the unit,” Sgt Hayden said.
“We’re trying to bring his memory to life. Chris was also a keen runner and was a coach at Helensburgh Athletic Club, so this challenge is the sort of thing he would have loved.”
Sgt Hayden, 40, will start at Her Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane, before running up and down what he and his colleagues call ‘Moses Mountain’, twice to reach the 26.2-mile mark today (Friday).
Each of the three pairs of runners will complete two 13-mile legs each whilst carrying weight, a trek that the team have been working on for the last two months.
“The first pair will go up to the top and back down, then the second and third pairs will follow and will do it all again,” Sgt Hayden said.
“The main thing is the fact we are running a route that immortalises Chris.
“The weather and terrain will make it a struggle, but the weights and kit we are familiar with.”
In 2014, Sgt Hayden, who has been in the Royal Marines since he was 16, skied, sailed, cycled, canoed and ran more than 4,100 miles to raise £500,000 for the Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund, which supports injured marines.
His latest feat has already raised over £5,000 for the Royal Marines Charity, its veterans support charity and Erskine Hospital where Chris donated to every year.
But although Sgt Hayden might not raise as much funds as seven years ago, his marathon climb runs deeper than that.
“Chris’ family have messaged me, so this goes a lot deeper, and I’m really shocked with how much money has been raised already,” he said.
“It is something that has grown into something really special.”
To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/3rCRbxG.